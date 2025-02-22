Backcourt duo of Richardson and Holloman shine in win over Michigan

Coming off a stretch where Michigan State had lost three of four games, a gauntlet laid before them. Over a six day stretch, they were to face Illinois on the road, Purdue at home, and at Michigan. What might have seemed near impossible for most teams, the Spartans made look easy, ticking off three consecutive victories, all of which were won by a margin of nine points or more.

In their 75-62 victory over Michigan on Friday night, it was elite play from guards Tre Holloman and Jase Richardson that carried the Spartans over a feisty Michigan team - and rowdy crowd - at Crisler Arena. The duo combined for 39 points and simply outclassed the Wolverine back court Friday night.

Games in this in-state rivalry always carry a certain amount of weight, but when first place in the conference standings is also at stake, it takes a special kind of effort in order to get the job done. Especially on the road.

While the meaning of this game isn’t new for fans of Michigan State, for freshman guard Jase Richardson, this was his first true taste of of the heated rivalry.

“You’re not supposed to like those guys, said Richardson after the game. "This rivalry … now that I’m actually playing it, it is really special.”

You would never be able to guess by his performance on Friday that Jase is still in his first year in Tom Izzo's program. His composure, confidence, and feel for the game is something that separates him from other freshmen.

“I don’t think he gets nervous," Izzo said following his team's 21st win of the season. "If Michael (Jordan), Larry (Bird), and Magic (Johnson) came back, I don’t think it would bother him. I mean I’m not saying he can do everything, but … he is so mature beyond his years.”