At 12-3, MSU Baseball set to take on UM in first home game of the year

Michigan State baseball is set to play its first game of this season Wednesday at McLane Stadium as they face off against their rival, the Michigan Wolverines.

The first pitch from McLane Stadium will be at 4:05 p.m. and the weather looks to be gorgeous with a high near 50 degrees, some sun, and only a slight breeze.

The Spartans return to East Lansing with a 12-3 record on the season and are fresh off three wins at the First Pitch Invitational in Greenville, South Carolina. MSU won over Cornell and UAB on Friday, and Winthrop on Saturday, before losing 12-7 in the last invitational game on Sunday.

MSU has been led this season by senior infielder Sam Busch. Busch leads the Spartans with a team-high batting average of .341. The East Lansing native also leads the team in home runs with five on the season, while also recording 14 hits and 11 runs.

Senior outfielder Nick Williams is another player that has contributed this season for the Spartans. Williams leads the Spartans in runs scored with 22. The senior also has recorded 13 hits and three home runs through 15 games.