Arielle Anderson

June 17, 2003 - February 13, 2023

Last year, a vigil was held to remember Arielle, "a diamond to this family."

The Detroit News published an in-depth piece (subscribers) looking at how Arielle is remembered as a 'beautiful spirit'.

Last year, the Detroit Free Press shared details of Arielle's life and how she wanted to become a doctor

Bridge Magazine: ‘She will live forever:’ loved ones honor MSU shooting victim Arielle Anderson

Governor Whitmer spoke at her funeral last year.