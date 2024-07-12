During official visit season in the month of June, Michigan State football picked up some much needed momentum on the recruiting trail while filling some positions of need, securing nine verbal commitments in the class of 2025 during that time to bring the total number up to 14.

Bryson Williams' commitment on Thursday evening brings the current total to 15.

However, there is still work to be done for first-year head coach Jonathan Smith and his staff as the Spartans attempt to climb up the team recruiting ladder, as the class currently checks in at No. 50 in the country.

Let's break down the biggest areas of need for MSU's class of 2025 as things move forward.