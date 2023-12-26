Deep dive: 5 thoughts after Michigan State football's signing class of 2024
Thanks to a late recruiting surge just days before the early signing period, Jonathan Smith's Michigan State football program gained 18 official members to its class of 2024 on Dec. 20 when future Spartans put pen to paper and signed their National Letters of Intent in the early signing period.
Of course, the Spartans will still look to add to the roster ahead of the 2024 season via transfers, the February signing period for high school recruits, and preferred walk-ons.
Here are five thoughts from Spartans Illustrated recruiting analysts Seth Berry and Dylan Callaghan-Croley on the 2024 class as things stand right now:
Offensive line group is the biggest strength of the class, but the defensive backs are just behind
Up until one day before the early signing period began, MSU had just two offensive line commits in the class of 2024 in twins Mercer and Charlton Luniewski, who both committed in June under the leadership of former coach Mel Tucker.
However, Smith, offensive line coach run game coordinator Jim Michalczik, and the rest of the staff were able to reel in three more offensive line recruits - each of those three prospects were formerly committed to Oregon State when Smith and Michalczik were coaching for the Beavers.
After being able to host the offensive linemen for official visits in East Lansing during the weekend of Dec. 16, Michigan State was able to successfully turn them from Beaver pledges to Spartan signees.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news