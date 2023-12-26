Thanks to a late recruiting surge just days before the early signing period, Jonathan Smith's Michigan State football program gained 18 official members to its class of 2024 on Dec. 20 when future Spartans put pen to paper and signed their National Letters of Intent in the early signing period.

Of course, the Spartans will still look to add to the roster ahead of the 2024 season via transfers, the February signing period for high school recruits, and preferred walk-ons.

Here are five thoughts from Spartans Illustrated recruiting analysts Seth Berry and Dylan Callaghan-Croley on the 2024 class as things stand right now: