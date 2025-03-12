2028 QB Donald Tabron II building early connections with Michigan State

Tom Izzo on winning Big Ten Coach of the Year: "You don’t win these without your staff and your players."
In the best way, not much about Michigan State freshman star Jase Richardson is normal.
Highly-coveted class of 2028 Cass Tech quarterback Donald Tabron II discusses his interest in Michigan State.
The response by Michigan from Sunday's logo incident has been strange, but that's great for the rivalry.
Michigan State baseball will face off against Michigan in their first home game of the season.
