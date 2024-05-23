Rising class of 2027 defensive back Khalid Rainer comes from a football family in a football city. His father, Wali Rainer, is an NFL veteran, as the former Virginia Cavaliers' linebacker played for the Cleveland Browns, Jacksonville Jaguars, Detroit Lions and Houston Texans during an eight-year tenure from 1999 through 2006.

Then, the lineage continued. Elijah Rainer, Khalid's brother, is a class of 2023 linebacker who went on to play for the William and Mary Tribe of the Colonial Athletic Association. But with his other sibling, Zahir Rainer — a class of 2024 defensive back — signing with Minnesota, it is possible that the two youngest brothers could see each other one day on the field in the future. That's because Khalid was recently tendered an offer from Michigan State and secondary coach Blue Adams.

The offer adds to an already exciting recruitment for the 2027 athlete who stars for the Trinity Episcopal Titans, a competitive program in the Virginia Independent Schools Association (VISAA). The VISAA is a league with plenty of talent to offer, as several players have signed with Division 1 programs throughout the years.