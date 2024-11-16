2026 WR/TE Julius Miles discusses recent Michigan State offer

Julius Miles

Recently, Michigan State became the latest program to offer 2026 wide receiver/tight end Julius Miles. The 6-foot-6, 207-pound athlete plays for Freeport High School in Freeport, Florida which is located on the Florida panhandle between Destin and Panama City. The Spartans join the likes of East Carolina, FAU, Kent State, Mississippi State, South Florida, West Virginia and Vanderbilt as programs that have extended offers to the junior receiver. Shortly after receiving his offer from the Spartans, Spartans Illustrated caught up with Miles to discuss the offer and his recruitment.

Miles had been in contact with MSU tight ends coach/recruiting coordinator Brian Wozniak and student scouting/personnel assistant Carsen Kapilovic (who is the son of former MSU offensive line coach Chris Kapilovic) for quite a while before the offer came through. The Spartans have been using this fall as a time to evaluate prospects, including Miles. "I've been in contact with Michigan State all season," Miles said about his relationship with the program as a whole. "I've been in contact with Carsen Kapilovic and Brian Wozniak." Miles has been building a strong connection with both Wozniak and Kapilovic over the past few months. "My relationship with both of them is great," Miles said about the MSU staff members. With Miles and Michigan State building a strong relationship over the course of the season, Miles felt that an offer was eventually going to come his way from the Spartans, but not this early in the process. "I expected the offer (from MSU), just not this soon," he said. "I was very excited and hyped I received the offer." Notably, it was Wozniak who extended the offer to MIles, likely signaling that Michigan State sees the 6-foot-6 receiver as a potential fit at tight end.

Thanks to the budding relationship between Miles and the Spartans, he's been able to learn quite about the program prior to the offer. "I know a good bit about Michigan State," Miles said. "It has a great, rich culture. I think I could fit because of my style of play I bring — being able to go get the ball at my position." While playing in the north where the weather is often much more of a factor can often scare away some southern prospects, that is not the case with Miles, he tells Spartans Illustrated. Miles hopes to eventually get to East Lansing at some point this upcoming offseason, potentially, but he does not have any set visit plans as of now. Miles does have two potential visits in mind, however, to finish off this fall. He hopes to take in the Iron Bowl between Alabama and Auburn in Tuscaloosa on Nov. 30, as well a matchup between the Pittsburgh Panthers and Louisville Cardinals (in Louisville). While Miles still is likely a ways away from any sort of potential decision, he does know what factors will be important for him when it comes to finding a program. "Important things to me are going to be how much interest the school shows me and my family, and how good their plan for me in there offense is," Miles told Spartans Illustrated.