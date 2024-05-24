Up until recently, class of 2026 three-star wide receiver Jordan Clay out of San Antonio, Texas had never spoken to anyone on the staff at Michigan State during his recruiting process.

That all changed when MSU assistant head coach/co-special teams coordinator/running back coach Keith Bhonapha, who recruits Clay's region, extended an offer to the Madison High School product on May 21.

Clay discussed the scholarship offer with Spartans Illustrated and provided an update on his recruitment.