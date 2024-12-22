2026 TE Luke Sorensen reacts to Michigan State, has Spartans among the top

Tom Izzo knows that his players will have their work cut out for them against a talented Owls team Saturday in Breslin.
On the Drive with Jack show, MSU AD Alan Haller discussed the coming improvements to Spartan Stadium. Details here:
Former Florida State defensive lineman Grady Kelly has committed to transfer to Michigan State.
Michigan State linebacker Darius Snow is coming back for his sixth year with the Spartans.
Sydney and Paul share updates about both Michigan State Men's and Women's Basketball programs.
Tom Izzo knows that his players will have their work cut out for them against a talented Owls team Saturday in Breslin.
On the Drive with Jack show, MSU AD Alan Haller discussed the coming improvements to Spartan Stadium. Details here:
Former Florida State defensive lineman Grady Kelly has committed to transfer to Michigan State.