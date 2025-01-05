Szymon Zapala's impact on this year's MSU team goes beyond the box score

Last March, after Michigan State had its season ended in the first weekend of the NCAA Tournament at the hands of North Carolina, Tom Izzo vowed to be better. This loss had marked the fourth straight tournament where Michigan State would fail to make it past the Sweet Sixteen.

"I'm getting back to a deeper run in this tournament or I'm gonna die trying," he said at the time.

This statement brought about a feeling amongst fans that Tom Izzo would be aggressive in the off-season to better his roster in ways he had not done in the past.

Sure, Izzo has brought in transfers who have made significant impact on his teams. Think Brandon Wood, Joey Houser, Tyson Walker, etc - but after the 2023-2024 season, it seemed clear that Michigan State’s roster had more holes than could be filled by a single transfer addition.

Fairly early in the transfer cycle, Michigan State landed forward Frankie Fidler from Omaha, a high-scoring addition that fans were excited about. However, there still was an apparent need at the center position.

High profile center after high profile center entered the portal with no apparent interest from MSU. After this continued for several weeks, it did not appear that MSU would be adding a significant center in the portal, let alone someone they would have to bid highly for in NIL funds.

Then, in May, after much of the hustle and bustle of the transfer portal had ended, Michigan State landed a transfer portal center in Szymon Zapala from Longwood and before that Utah State.