One of the top targets in the 2026 class for Michigan State is in-state offensive lineman Gregory Patrick.

The Portage Northern High School standout and Michigan State legacy prospect returned to East Lansing for a visit during MSU's junior day event on Saturday.

While the new Michigan State coaching staff for the Spartans has already been active with visiting Patrick's coaches at Portage Northern throughout the contact period, the visit gave the young offensive lineman the opportunity to spend quality time with head coach Jonathan Smith, offensive line coach/run game coordinator Jim Michalczik and the rest of the staff.

Patrick was re-offered by the new MSU regime in January. Saturday was his first trip back to campus since then. He detailed the experience with Spartans Illustrated.