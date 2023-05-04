The recruiting process is really just starting for 2026 offensive lineman George Haseotes out of Community School of Naples in Florida. However, he already has several Power Five offers, including Michigan State, which offered on Wednesday. Haseotes is looking forward to building a relationship with the Spartans following the offer. GET THE INSIDE SCOOP ON THE SPARTANS WITH A PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION TO SPARTANS ILLUSTRATED!

"It feels great to receive my first Big Ten offer," Haseotes said. "This is another big step in my recruiting (process) that I am incredibly grateful for." Haseotes met with his high school coaches, who then called up assistant head coach/offensive line coach/run game coordinator Chris Kapilovic ("Coach Kap"). It was that phone call when Haseotes learned of the offer. Since he posted the offer on his Twitter account on Wednesday, Haseotes has already been feeling the love from Spartan Nation. "The vibe around MSU has been amazing so far," Haseotes said. "Coach Kap was very welcoming and made the experience super personal and specific, which I appreciated. So many fans and people involved with the school have reached out to me so far." The young 6-foot-3, 265-pound offensive lineman felt an immediate connection with Kapilovic and is eager to connect with more staff members in the future. "Coach Kap is the only coach I have talked to so far from MSU, but he was great," Haseotes noted. "It was the best experience I have had on the phone with a coach so far. Definitely looking forward to building a relationship with more of the staff."

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5BZnRlciBhIGdyZWF0IGNvbnZlcnNhdGlvbiB3aXRoIDxhIGhyZWY9 Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQ29hY2hDS2FwP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMl NUV0ZnciPkBDb2FjaENLYXA8L2E+LCBJIGFtIGhvbm9yZWQgYW5kIGdyYXRl ZnVsIHRvIHJlY2VpdmUgYW4gb2ZmZXIgZnJvbSBNaWNoaWdhbiBTdGF0ZSBV bml2ZXJzaXR5LiBJIHdvdWxkIGxpa2UgbXkgbW9tLCBteSBjb2FjaGVzLCBh bmQgdGhlIHN0YWZmIGF0IE1TVS4gR28gU3BhcnRhbnMhIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0 dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vTVNVX0Zvb3RiYWxsP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMl NUV0ZnciPkBNU1VfRm9vdGJhbGw8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdp dHRlci5jb20vQ1NOU2VhaGF3a3M/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QENT TlNlYWhhd2tzPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0Nv YWNoX210dWNrZXI/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QENvYWNoX210dWNr ZXI8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vYWRhbWdvcm5l eT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AYWRhbWdvcm5leTwvYT4gPGEgaHJl Zj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9HcmVnQmlnZ2lucz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3 c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AR3JlZ0JpZ2dpbnM8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8v dHdpdHRlci5jb20vVGhlTWF0dF9WP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBU aGVNYXR0X1Y8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vT24z c3BvcnRzP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBPbjNzcG9ydHM8L2E+4oCm IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby8zT1lHODJNcHkzIj5waWMudHdpdHRl ci5jb20vM09ZRzgyTXB5MzwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBHZW9yZ2UgSGFzZW90 ZXMgKEBHSGFzZW90ZXMpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20v R0hhc2VvdGVzL3N0YXR1cy8xNjUzOTAwNDIyODYyNTg5OTUzP3JlZl9zcmM9 dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPk1heSAzLCAyMDIzPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNj cmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20v d2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4K PC9kaXY+Cgo=

While learning how to navigate through the world of college recruiting at such a young age can be difficult for Haseotes and his family, he is thankful for the opportunities he is already receiving. He's put in the effort and will continue to do so throughout his football career. "Recruiting has been very fun," Haseotes said. "My hard work has paid off very early, and I am excited for the long road ahead." Due to his instant bond he felt with Kapilovic and the support the fan base is already showing him, Haseotes feels like Michigan State stands out early. "It is still very new in my recruiting, but MSU has definitely been the best experience (so far)," Haseotes said. "Everyone I have spoken to has been very welcoming."

(Photo courtesy of George Haseotes)

In addition to Michigan State, Haseotes already has offers from Arizona, Arizona State, Louisville, New Mexico State and Eastern Kentucky. Next up for the Florida resident will be his summer camp circuit. He also plans to visit a few places this summer, including making a trip to East Lansing, but does have any dates locked in just yet. "I have a few camps scheduled this summer, but not any visits yet," Haseotes said when asked about his summer travel plans. "I’ve went to four visits so far this season, but I am looking forward to visiting MSU very much." Haseotes — who was born in Massachusetts, but came to Florida at a young age — considers himself a versatile offensive lineman capable of playing anywhere in the offensive trenches. At the college level, though, he likely projects in the interior. "I see myself being an interior offensive lineman, but I’ve played all five positions on the O-line and I am able to adapt whenever," Haseotes said, confidently. The Community School of Naples finished the 2022 season with a 4-4 record in 2022 (including playoffs), but the Seahawks missed three games due to Hurricane Ian. Haseotes was one of the standout performers against the older competition at the varsity level, and started on both offense and defense as a freshman. On the field, he mixes his strength and grit with intelligence and fundamentals. "I would describe my playing style as tenacious, mean, and nasty, but intelligent and smooth when I need to be," Haseotes noted. "I have a nasty streak, but when I need to just simply make the right play and be completely technically sound, I can."

(Photo courtesy of George Haseotes)

Haseotes previously played at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida before transferring back to Community School of Naples to follow a recent coaching hire named Eugene Chung. A longtime NFL coach and player, Chung won a Super Bowl as part of Doug Pederson's staff with the Philadelphia Eagles for the 2017 season. While at IMG, Haseotes worked his way up from the junior varsity to the varsity level as just an eighth-grader. That is a feat not many accomplish. "My eighth-grade year, I was at IMG Academy where I started on JV and eventually two games on varsity as the only eighth- or ninth-grader starting on the varsity team," he said. A strong bond with his mother, Kristen Williams-Haseote, who he credits for his tireless work ethic, is what drives Haseotes to accomplish his goals. "I have a lot of personal goals in and on the weight room, classroom and field," Haseotes said. "My main goal, however is to simply make my mother proud. We have went through so much together, and she has always taught me to simply be the hardest worker in the room. That is who I am. My discipline and work ethic are what set me apart."

(Photo courtesy of George Haseotes)

The message that Haseotes has is that he flips a switch once he hits the field, and doesn't care who he is lining up against, however, he also aims to be a great teammate and person on and off the field. "I just want everyone who comes across me to know that I am the toughest, most hardworking person they will ever meet, but also extremely welcoming and a leader to everyone I know," Haseotes said. While Haseotes' recruiting process is in its beginning stages, he actually plans to wrap up the process sooner rather than later. There is nothing set in stone, and things often change, but he has an idea of when he would like to have a school chosen. "I would like to get my commitment out of the way relatively early, so I am thinking some time in the later portion of my sophomore year," Haseotes explained.

Highlights: