2026 four-star OT Gregory Patrick details latest Michigan State visit

One of the top targets on Michigan State's 2026 board is four-star offensive tackle Gregory Patrick out of Portage Northern High School (Portage, Michigan).

Patrick ranks in the Rivals250, checking in as the No. 237 prospect, regardless of position, in the nation. He also ranks as the No. 4 recruit in the state of Michigan and the No. 25 offensive tackle in the 2026 cycle.

He was back at Michigan State for the second time this month, checking out the Spartans in a spring practice setting on Saturday. Patrick was also at MSU on March 9 to watch the men's basketball team defeat the rival Michigan Wolverines in the Breslin Center.

While Patrick is no stranger to East Lansing — having visited MSU's campus more than a dozen times between multiple coaching staffs — this most recent trip stood out to him in a variety of ways.

The biggest thing that jumped out to Patrick on Saturday was how much more depth there appears to be in the offensive line room compared to 2024, and how the competition level has gone up tremendously. The Spartans added four offensive linemen via the transfer portal during the offseason.

"The first thing I noticed was how much more competitive the offensive line room was, just with some of the transfer guys that came in, and obviously they stepped up," Patrick told Spartans Illustrated, via phone call. "Just to prove it, too, just from (seeing it) last year during spring practice versus this year, (the difference is) night and day. Just in how efficient it was — like there's no wasted time, there's nobody who is not doing something — so it was pretty impressive just seeing that. The level of competition during practice, and the efficiency of it (stood out to me)."

Recently, Patrick narrowed down his list of 20-plus scholarship offers to four schools: Michigan State, Michigan, Notre Dame and Penn State.

After checking out MSU this weekend, Patrick plans to take unofficial visits to see the Wolverines, Fighting Irish and Nittany Lions throughout the spring. He also has official visits set to each of his four finalists.

Patrick kicks off his slate of official visits with Penn State during the weekend of May 30 through June 1. He will return to East Lansing for an official during the weekend of June 6 through June 8. Patrick follows that up with an OV to Notre Dame for a June 13 through June 15 trip. He concludes his official visit schedule with Michigan for a June 20 through June 22 visit.

As for this current weekend, Patrick went into further detail about his latest visit to Michigan State, as he painted the full picture of his experience.