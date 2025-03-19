Ranking the Contenders: Four-star OT Gregory Patrick's final four

Let's use a little math to pick the upsets, Final Four participants, and the eventual National Champion
MSU kicked off its spring practices for the 2025 season on Monday. Photographer Marvin Hall captured the action.
Tom Izzo knows No. 15 seeds aren't easy and is preparing MSU for a Bryant team with the ability to cause problems.
Michigan State head coach Jonathan Smith discussed the Spartans' first spring practice of 2025.
While the Madness of March is unpredictable, we can use a little math to project the most likely Tournament scenarios
Let's use a little math to pick the upsets, Final Four participants, and the eventual National Champion
MSU kicked off its spring practices for the 2025 season on Monday. Photographer Marvin Hall captured the action.
Tom Izzo knows No. 15 seeds aren't easy and is preparing MSU for a Bryant team with the ability to cause problems.