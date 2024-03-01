Class of 2026 four-star shooting guard/combo guard Gabe Sularski returned to East Lansing for an unofficial visit to Michigan State this past Sunday to watch the Spartans take on the Ohio State Buckeyes.

Sularski ranks as the No. 47 overall prospect in the 2026 cycle and Michigan State has identified him early as a top target in the class. The MSU men's basketball program has not yet offered many 2026 recruits, but offered a scholarship to the Benet Academy (Lisle, Illinois) star in October of 2023.

Sularski has built up his relationship with the Spartans since the offer, and he looks forward to strengthening his bond as his recruitment moves forward.

This past weekend's visit was the third time Sularski was on Michigan State's campus. He visited twice in 2023, in August and October when he received the aforementioned offer.

Following the latest trip, Sularski spoke with Spartans Illustrated to recap the visit, provide his thoughts on Michigan State and update where his recruitment currently stands.