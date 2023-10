The No. 4-ranked Michigan State men's basketball team played a thrilling exhibition game against No. 9-ranked Tennessee this past Sunday, ultimately resulting in an 89-88 loss for the Spartans. An important recruit was on campus to watch the action, as 2026 four-star combo guard Gabriel Sularski came to East Lansing for an unofficial visit.

This was Sularski's second trip to Michigan State, after also visiting in August, and it was a special one. The Benet Academy (Lisle, Illinois) standout left East Lansing with a scholarship offer.

Spartans Illustrated caught up with Sularski to get his thoughts on the experience and his reaction to the offer.