2026 CB Chase Geter 'thankful' and 'blessed' for Michigan State offer

After Friday night’s road victory versus Ohio State, Abby and Jonah break down Zapala’s big performance - and more!
No. 11 Michigan State gymnastics team opened the season with an impressive 196.850-194.675 win over Western Michigan.
There weren't many around these parts who expected Zapala to have the impact he's having.
Michigan State has landed Central Michigan wide receiver Evan Boyd out of the transfer portal. More details here.
Big Ten newcomers Jeremy Fears and Szymon Zapala stepped up for the Spartans.
After Friday night’s road victory versus Ohio State, Abby and Jonah break down Zapala’s big performance - and more!
No. 11 Michigan State gymnastics team opened the season with an impressive 196.850-194.675 win over Western Michigan.
There weren't many around these parts who expected Zapala to have the impact he's having.