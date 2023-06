David Degraff Rodriguez, 2025 wide receiver/athlete out of Providence, Rhode Island, took an unofficial visit to Michigan State on Tuesday. He left with a scholarship offer.

The Mt. Pleasant High School standout reclassified from the class of 2026 to the class of 2025 and is getting plenty of college attention already.

Degraff Rodriguez enjoyed his visit and was ecstatic about the offer. He spoke with Spartans Illustrated about the experience.