2025 three-star TE Emmett Bork flips from Michigan State to Wisconsin

He announced on social media on Monday night that he has backed off of his pledge to the Spartans and flipped to Wisconsin .

Class of 2025 three-star tight end Emmett Bork is no longer committed to Michigan State .

Bork, out of Oconomowoc High School in Wisconsin, originally committed to Michigan State in May, following an unofficial visit to East Lansing.

He returned to campus several times after that, including for his official visit in June, for "Spartan Dawg Con" in July and for a game-day visit when the Spartans took on Ohio State on Sept. 28.

When he initially committed to Michigan State, Bork cited strong relationships with head coach Jonathan Smith, tight ends coach/recruiting coordinator Brian Wozniak and offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Brian Lindgren among the reasons he wanted to play for the Spartans.

Now, however, Bork has had a change of heart.

The home-state program, Wisconsin, recently offered Bork a scholarship and things moved quickly after that. Sources tell Spartans Illustrated that Bork was in Madison for each of the Badgers' last two home games, and UW decided it wanted to make the in-state prospect a priority and was able to successfully flip him.