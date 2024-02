Michigan State hosted several visitors for junior day on Saturday, and one of the more highly-recruited visitors on campus was 2025 three-star defensive back/athlete Elijah Dotson.

Dotson, who recently transferred to Belleville High School from University of Detroit Jesuit High School and Academy, was offered by the new Michigan State staff in December of 2023. At the time, Dotson noted that he had been waiting on an offer from Michigan State for a long time, as the previous MSU staff did not offer him. However, that quickly changed when Jonathan Smith took over as head coach for the Spartans, and Dotson now feels like a priority.

After the trip to East Lansing, Dotson told Spartans Illustrated about the experience and went into detail about what he sees from the Michigan State program under its new leadership.