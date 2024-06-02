Class of 2025 high-three-star athlete Bradley Gompers and his parents made the trip from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania to East Lansing, Michigan this weekend for an official visit with Michigan State.

Gompers, who currently attends Central Catholic High School, was offered by MSU back in January and is being recruited by the Spartans as a linebacker. However, other schools are recruiting him as a tight end and he has a decision to make about which side of the ball he wants to play at the college level.

This was the second time Gompers was able to visit Michigan State. He also took a trip to East Lansing during the spring to watch the Spartans participate in a spring practice.

Following the official visit, Gompers spoke to Spartans Illustrated on the phone to recap the trip and provide an update on what is next in his recruiting process.

