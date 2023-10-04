Michigan State men's basketball had its 2023 media day on Tuesday. The Spartans have a loaded roster heading into the season. As a result, preseason expectations are incredibly high.

Part of that is due to the ultra-talented freshman class featuring Jeremy Fears Jr, Gehrig Normand, Coen Carr and Xavier Booker.

The highest-rated recruit out of the four is Booker. He was a five-star power forward prospect, coming of Cathedral High School in Indianapolis, according to Rivals. Meanwhile, Carr, Fears and Normand were all four-star recruits.

The star-studded group gave Michigan State the No. 4-ranked class in the country in Rivals' 2023 team rankings.

“I think we’re very special,” Booker said about Michigan State’s freshman class. “Obviously, we haven’t played a game yet. A lot of people talk about our potential as one of the best classes. Obviously, we can’t really say too much about that yet. We just gotta prove it, but I think we can (be one of the best classes). Definitely, we've got a lot of great pieces. We got Coen (Carr), high-flyer, athletic. Gehrig (Normand’s) a shooter. Jeremy (Fears) is a floor general. We definitely can do something special.”

While there is a lot of potential and talk surrounding the four freshmen, Booker is looking forward to proving it on the court. He is also excited to be a part of a major college basketball program like Michigan State.

“It’s definitely a blessing, for sure,” Booker said. “I mean, I've worked for this my whole life, so it’s definitely a blessing just to be here, be at a major program like Michigan State. Just playing for a school that I chose, it’s definitely a blessing just being around a great group of guys and a great group of coaches.”

Booker arrived in East Lansing in May and got to work right away in the weight room and at practice. He said that he’s grown the most in the weight room since he arrived on campus.