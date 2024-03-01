The chance to complete something the Michigan State hockey program has not done since the winter of 2001 is possible by the end of the night on Friday. The No. 6-ranked Spartans enter the season finale series in Madison, Wisconsin, facing off against the No. 4 Wisconsin Badgers with a two-point lead over the Badgers in the Big Ten standings. Three points gained this weekend for the Spartans, in any way, clinches an outright championship (first regular season title since the aforementioned 2001 season) and home ice advantage for the Big Ten Tournament, including possibly hosting a Big Ten Championship game at Munn Arena. That means the Spartans can wrap this whole thing up on Friday with a regulation win and three points in the first game of the two-game series. Why push off to Saturday what you can accomplish today?

Looking Back

The Spartans and Badgers met in East Lansing on Nov. 17 and Nov. 18, with Wisconsin being the star of the early third of the college hockey season. Under first-year head coach Mike Hastings, the Badgers had raced out to a 9-1 record, fresh off beginning league play with a road sweep of Minnesota and home sweep of Michigan. In the early matchup of the surprise teams of the B1G, the Spartans held home ice, sweeping the Badgers by final scores of 4-2 and 3-2. Joey Larson and Jeremy Davidson scored a goal each night, and the Spartans used their depth to gain a series victory, even as the Badgers held the Spartans' top line scoreless. The Spartans never trailed the entire weekend, scoring in the first period each night, and they were able to play the game to their pace, their liking, and make the Badgers (third-ranked defense in the country) not be able to sit back and counter attack and strangle a game out. Larson, in the Friday night game, also got a power-play goal to give the Spartans a 2-1 lead, something that is exceedingly rare as the Badgers possess the second-best penalty kill in the nation. It was not an easy sweep for the Spartans, but this was the weekend where you could start to dream of a title race involving East Lansing, and little did we know at the time. that these two teams would run away from the rest of the league, creating an end-of-season scenario where all eyes rest on Madison.

Scouting the Badgers

As mentioned above, the Badgers boast some of the best defensive numbers in the country, surrendering just 64 goals on the season, which on a per game average (1.9) ranks as the best in the country. The Badgers have built this defensive prowess with a mix of Mike Hastings bringing his defensive systems that worked so well at Minnesota State, where he had to get his CCHA roster to punch above it's weight, also playing NCHC and B1G schools, and with a magma hot goaltender in Kyle McClellan. After a rough transition to B1G hockey last season, McClellan the senior transfer from Mercyhurst, has returned to his old form, sporting a .932 save percentage. The Badgers rank 19th in the country, surrendering 28.1 shots against per game, so this is not built upon McClellan never seeing action, he just makes the saves he needs to and keeps rebounds and dangerous opportunities limited. The offensive threats to watch for the Badgers are Cruz Lucius, Simon Tassy and Carson Bantle, who each have 12 goals scored on the season to tie for the team lead. Tassy has been the biggest surprise, and has scored seven of his goals on the power play, as he followed Hastings from Minnesota State, where he had one goal and four assists in 15 games during his freshman season, a far cry from his 12 goals and 13 assists in 34 games this season. Lucius was expected to be the headliner of the roster, and has lived up to that billing as the Carolina Hurricanes' fourth-round pick was an exceptional talent for the United States National Team Development Program prior to playing for the Badgers. Lucius was injured and missed the series in East Lansing in November. Meanwhile, Bantle began his career at Michigan Tech, but now is in year three in Madison, and has elevated his play.

Keys to the Weekend

1. Get a lead- As mentioned above, the Spartans never trailed the Badgers in their November series and I think not chasing the game is critical for Michigan State, especially in a road environment. 2. Enjoy the challenge, without letting the moment overtake you- I like this quote from MSU head coach Adam Nightingale from this Nathaniel Bott (Lansing State Journal) piece, the best on what is ahead for the weekend: "We just have to go out and play our best hockey and leave it all out there," Nightingale said. "They're an opponent we respect, but you talk about building a program, and the opportunities, win or lose, to play in this type of environment with what's on the line is huge for our guys." 3. Win- Just win. Just...win.

Details/How to Watch

Time: 9 p.m. Eastern Time Friday and Saturday Location: Kohl Center, Madison, Wisconsin Streaming/TV: B1G Plus both nights ($$$)