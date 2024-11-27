Dr. Green and White Bad Betting Advice, Week 14: Final Exam

It has been a long semester in East Lansing, full of ups and downs. Over the first few weeks Michigan State did well on the first few biology assignments on nocturnal birds of prey, aquatic reptiles, and large predatory felines. But then they really struggled in the last few questions on the quiz on east coast birds of prey, despite staying up late to study.

That seemed to send the Spartans into a bit of a funk as they proceeded to bomb the assignment on poisonous nuts before losing their homework on water foul due to a weekend trip out west.

After that break Michigan State got back into a groove and aced the mid term on 19th century American literature. (It's a good thing the Spartans boned up on James Fenimore Cooper.)

But after that, the Spartans struggled once again on the assignment on members of the weasel family. Then they seemed to just phone it in on the module on native peoples of the American Midwest.

But last week, Michigan State managed a C+ in shop. Now the Spartans are positioned to get through the semester with a overall passing grade if the they can nail the final exam this weekend in medieval history. If they can, the teacher has promised an opportunity for some extra credit during the holidays.

The test will not be easy, but it is essentially pass/fail. Word on the street is that the questions are tricky and that the professor is a tough grader. But I am confident that if the Spartans work hard and cram for the test, they can get the job done.

But if Michigan State heads home for the holidays with a loss, it is going to stimulate some uncomfortable conversations. Some members of the Michigan State family will still be supportive, while others will question the Spartans' life choices. It might get awkward.

In the final game of the season, on senior day, at home, with a bowl game on the line, failure is simply not an option.