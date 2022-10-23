East Lansing, Mich. – Michigan State was searching to answer many questions on both sides of the ball during the team’s four-game losing streak.

Personnel, execution and filling areas of need were all part of a deep dive by head coach Mel Tucker and his staff to come up with a comprehensive plan for more production in the wake of a horrendous month of losses to Washington, Minnesota, Maryland and Ohio State.

While it’s fair to say that getting fifth-year senior safety Xavier Henderson and redshirt senior defensive tackle Jacob Slade back in the lineup, after they sat out all four of those losses with injuries, aided in the Spartans’ double overtime victory over Wisconsin last week, it’s also safe to say that moving senior Jacoby Windmon back to linebacker from defensive end may have made the biggest difference for a team looking to build some momentum for the remainder of the season.

Windmon led Michigan State with 11 tackles against Wisconsin, including two for loss, plus an interception and a forced fumble.

“It felt good to be back home,” Windmon said of moving from defensive end to linebacker. “It was kind of natural for me since I played linebacker for a long time,’’ Windmon said. “It was just one of the deals at practice, I practiced it a lot. Just translate it from practice to the game field. I'm a firm believer that you practice how you play and I had a good week of practice.’’

And it showed against the Badgers.

Windmon’s pivotal plays offer encouragement to a beleaguered defense as the Spartans enter a 7:30 p.m. matchup against No. 4 Michigan on Saturday.

Windmon’s interception, which came in the first quarter, led to the Spartans’ first touchdown of the game and his forced fumble in the second OT, led to the Payton Thorne’s game-winning TD pass to Jayden Reed.

Windmon earned Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week honores for a third time this season – no other Spartan has ever won the award three times.

He was also honored nationally as the Bronko Nagurski National Defensive Player of the Week by the Football Writers Association of America (FWAA).

It was the second time Windmon, who leads the Big Ten in tackles for loss with 10.5, was honored nationally for his on-field exploits.

Earlier this season, he was named the Walter Camp National Defensive Player of the Week after collecting a career-high four sacks in his Spartan debut against Western Michigan on Sept. 2.

Windmon, who also ranks first in the FBS with six forced fumbles – three more than any other player in the nation through the first seven games of the season - will be a key contributor on defense for a Michigan State defense looking to contain a Wolverines’ offense that is ninth in the nation in rushing yards per game at 241.7 and tied for the top spot in the country in rushing touchdowns scored at 24.

While Windmon performed more than just admirably at defensive end, his move back to linebacker that produced continued positive results put a smile on his face.

“Honestly man, (at) linebacker, I just feel a lot (more) comfortable because it’s more natural, but defensive end, it’s pretty fun,’’ Windmon said. “It’s always fun to get after the quarterback and rush the passer but I think I still like defensive end.”

Windmon’s pass rush production at defensive end had tapered off since a pair of explosive outings from him in the first two games of the year. Meanwhile, Michigan State needed help at Mike linebacker, with Ben VanSumeren lacking consistency in playing the run between the tackles.

Michigan State’s defensive coaches responded by moving Windmon to Mike linebacker but using Windmon as a stand-up defensive ends in passing situations. VanSumeren played inside linebacker in pass situations and had a positive impact in pass coverage.

“I think that was a great advantage to have, being able to change personnel without taking too many people off the field,” Windmon said.

No team has been able to stop Michigan on the ground this year. But MSU’s chances of containing the Wolverine rushing attack have improved with Windmon moving to Mike linebacker.

Windmon’s all-around talent was impressive against Wisconsin - playing the run on early downs, dropping into coverage or rushing the passer on third downs, and improving MSU’s communication at pre-snap.

“(On the forced fumble) that’s the great part of why Coach Tuck (Mel Tucker) decided to put me back at backer (linebacker) so that I’d be around the ball more and make more plays so I think it was a great change,” Windmon said.

For teammate and captain Henderson, Windmon’s play this season has meant more than just stats and X’s and O’s.

“As soon as Jacoby (Windmon) got in here from UNLV, he was always vocal,” Henderson said. “And just practicing with Jacoby (last) week, it felt good. Like hearing, ‘I’m here, I’m here, I’m here’ and this and that. It’s just little stuff like that, it’s just reassuring.

“He’s definitely a playmaker.”

Windmon’s interception in the first quarter was a momentum-changer.

“(That) was really nice,” Henderson said. “He’s always talking, ‘We’ve got to get the ball, we’ve got to get the ball.’ He thinks about it and he goes out there and does it and it’s really impressive to see.’’