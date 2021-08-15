Who's catching Coach Kap's eye on defense?

East Lansing, Mich. - Few people notice the develop of defensive front seven players better than an offensive line coach.

Michigan State offensive line coach and assistant head coach Chris Kapilovic is training his o-linemen every day against Spartan defensive players. In the process, he's noticed a few on the other side of the ball who are off to a good start thus far in camp. Some veterans continue to catch his eye, as well as some newcomers.

“Drew Beasley and Jeff Pietrowski are just two guys that are going to go a million miles an hour every play and if you aren’t sound or technically sharp then they will expose you,” Kapilovic said. “I like what they do to you.”

Beasley (6-2, 260, Rochester Hills/Warren De La Salle) is a sixth-year senior and economics graduate who is in line for his second year as a starting defensive end. Beasley was honorable mention All-Big Ten last year, making 27 tackles with 5.5 tackles for loss and three sacks. He led MSU’s defensive linemen with 399 snaps last year. By most accounts, he seems to be primed for an even better 2020.

Pietrowski (6-1, 250, Soph., Medina, Ohio/Lakewood St. Edward) saw 48 snaps of playing time last year, posting four tackles. He played a season-high 18 snaps in MSU’s final game of the 2020 season at Penn State.

Pietrowski’s late-season momentum in 2020 carried over to the spring where he was complimented by coaches for his consistency and the beginnings of leadership skills.

“The interior guys, (Jalen) Hunt is a load,” Kapilovic said. “(Jacob) Slade is a load. And then (Dashaun) Mallory is a whole different person.”

Hunt (6-4, 320, Soph., Belleville, Mich.) made an impression while playing in five games last year. He posted two tackles for loss and played 151 snaps. He missed the final two games with an undisclosed injury.

Slade (6-4, 315, Jr., Lewis Center, Ohio/Olentangy High) started seven games last year and had three QB hurries in 274 snaps. He had 13 tackles and .5 TFLs.

Mallory (6-2, 285, R-Jr., Bolingbrook, Ill.) had played in only two games in his career prior to last season. He saw action in all seven games in 2020 and started two. He had three tackles for loss and two sacks.

That was as a 330-pound-plus rhino. No Michigan State player has changed his body more than Mallory in the past six months, with his adaptation to the new strength and nutrition program.

“From the time I got here until now, he doesn’t even look the same,” Kapilovic said. “He is really athletic. He has done some good things there.

“The big ol’ freshman we got, (Derrick) Harmon - he’s a load,” Kapilovic said. “And he’s strong. So I really think there’s going to be some good things from him.

“Those are the guys that are standing out to me.”

Harmon (6-5, 330, Fr., Detroit Loyola) was SpartanMag’s pick as the most underrated member of the 2021 recruiting class.

As for the second-level defenders, Kapilovic has noticed a few of them, too.

“That’s a whole new crew,” Kapilovic said. “(Quavaris) Crouch is athletic. He can run. He can really move. My man who came from Michigan, (Ben) VanSumeren, you can tell he’s got some football IQ about him and he’ll hit you, which is nice right there.

“I think (Chase) Kline and (Noah) Harvey have both improved from last year, so there’s some good competition going on.”

As for players, they sometimes have strong opinions on the players they rep against every day. Safety Angelo Grose has been impressed by two proven standouts and a true freshman.

“I’d say Speedy (Jalen Nailor), Jayden Reed and Keon Coleman are guys who catch my eye,” Grose said.

Coleman is a 6-foot-4, 210-pound true freshman from Opelousas, La.

“He’s a big, physical guy,” Grose said. “Catches everything.”