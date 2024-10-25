Film Room: What MSU's Iowa win tells us about the game plan vs. Michigan

Advertisement

in other news

Q&A with Maize & Blue Review: What has gone wrong for Michigan in 2024?

Q&A with Maize & Blue Review: What has gone wrong for Michigan in 2024?

Brock Heilig, beat writer for Maize & Blue Review, goes in depth on the 2024 Michigan Wolverines.

 • Ryan O'Bleness
Dr. Green and White Bad Betting Advice Week Nine: The Emperor's New Clothes

Dr. Green and White Bad Betting Advice Week Nine: The Emperor's New Clothes

In the battle for Paul Bunyan, one team will get a fairly tale ending and the other will be exposed.

Premium content
 • Paul Fanson
2026 EDGE Nick Abrams 'felt like a priority' during debut visit to MSU

2026 EDGE Nick Abrams 'felt like a priority' during debut visit to MSU

2026 EDGE Nick Abrams II recaps his debut visit to Michigan State.

Premium content
 • Seth Berry
Welcome to Spartans Illustrated: The 'We Got It!' podcast is here

Welcome to Spartans Illustrated: The 'We Got It!' podcast is here

Welcome, Jonah and Abby, to Spartans Illustrated!

 • Jonah and Abby Wilson
Hijinks & hilarity as Spartans Illustrated joins This is Sparta MSU podcast

Hijinks & hilarity as Spartans Illustrated joins This is Sparta MSU podcast

Brendan and Paul joined Justin from the Blue by 90 podcast to promote Rivals for a Cause.

 • Paul Fanson

in other news

Q&A with Maize & Blue Review: What has gone wrong for Michigan in 2024?

Q&A with Maize & Blue Review: What has gone wrong for Michigan in 2024?

Brock Heilig, beat writer for Maize & Blue Review, goes in depth on the 2024 Michigan Wolverines.

 • Ryan O'Bleness
Dr. Green and White Bad Betting Advice Week Nine: The Emperor's New Clothes

Dr. Green and White Bad Betting Advice Week Nine: The Emperor's New Clothes

In the battle for Paul Bunyan, one team will get a fairly tale ending and the other will be exposed.

Premium content
 • Paul Fanson
2026 EDGE Nick Abrams 'felt like a priority' during debut visit to MSU

2026 EDGE Nick Abrams 'felt like a priority' during debut visit to MSU

2026 EDGE Nick Abrams II recaps his debut visit to Michigan State.

Premium content
 • Seth Berry
Advertisement
Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published Oct 25, 2024
Film Room: What MSU's Iowa win tells us about the game plan vs. Michigan
Chase Glasser  •  Spartans Illustrated
Staff Writer
Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In
Advertisement
Michigan State
2025Commitment List
Updated:
Advertisement
Advertisement