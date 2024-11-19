Michigan State 2025 DL commit Derrick Simmons earns fourth star on Rivals

It's a new rankings release week at Rivals, and one Michigan State commit has moved up from a three-star to a four-star prospect.

Class of 2025 defensive tackle Derrick Simmons has been bumped up from a rating of 5.7 to a rating of 5.8 to earn his fourth star.

"I’m very grateful for the bump on Rivals," Simmons told Spartans Illustrated. "I think my years of hard work have paid off, and it’s being represented by this bump. All my hours of lifting, practicing, studying film, etc. are very much worth it."

Simmons committed to Michigan State on June 27. He took an official visit to East Lansing during the weekend of June 14.

He has returned to Michigan State many times since his official visit. Simmons was in East Lansing for the "Spartan Dawg Con" event in July. He also took various game-day visits throughout the 2024 season, including for MSU's matchups against Florida Atlantic on Aug. 30, Ohio State on Sept. 28 and Indiana on Nov. 2.

He is planning to sign with the Spartans in December and enroll at MSU in January.