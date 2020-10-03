SpartanMag - West Bloomfield 2023 OL Amir Herring looks for breakout sophomore season

West Bloomfield 2023 OL Amir Herring busted onto the scene last year as a freshman, and is now looking to solidify himself as one of the top 2023 recruits in the state of Michigan this fall.

Last night I made my way down to Clarkston, Michigan to watch Herring and his West Bloomfield team take on conference rival Clarkston in a game full of Division 1 prospects and it certainly did not disappoint, with Clarkston pulling out a 24-21 win in overtime after a missed field goal by West Bloomfield.

"It was a great game to play in against a rival, we would've liked to have a different outcome but we knew going into it Clarkston would give us all they had and be tough," says Herring.

Herring had a huge assignment going up against two "4 stars" defensive linemen in 2021 Notre Dame commit Rocco Spindler and 2021 LSU commit Garrett Delinger in which he held his own in the matchups.

"I really had no problem protecting our QB against Spindler or Dellinger," says Herring. "It was a great challenge but I was up for it and it's definetly a great feeling knowing I can compete and hold my own with anyone."

Although Herring is still only a sophomore he has already attracted many schools receiving seven offers including Michigan State with other schools showing interest in him.

"I'm going to continue to put in work and keep improving my game to show my abilities," says Herring. "Coach Bellamy is keeping me updated I know a few SEC schools and other "Power Five" schools are showing interest."

As for Michigan State although it is very early in the recruiting process they have done enough to at least get the interest of Herring moving forward.

"I received an offer from MSU in August and it was definitely exciting, they are a great program with a great coaching staff."