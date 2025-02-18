Advertisement
Published Feb 18, 2025
Michigan State Men's Basketball: Purdue Preview
Carter Elliott  •  Spartans Illustrated
Staff Writer
After a massive road come from behind victory, Michigan State returns home to face the defending back-to-back Big Ten Champions Purdue. The Boilermakers are currently third in league standings while the Spartans are in second, so this will be a game with massive Big Ten title implications. This game will take place at the Breslin Center in East Lansing and will streamed live exclusively on Peacock at 7 p.m. Eastern Time.

Michigan State: Depth Chart

1 - Jeremy Fears Jr. (6’2” RS Fr.)

2 - Jaden Akins (6’4” Sr.), Jase Richardson (6'3" Fr.), Kur Teng (6'4" Fr.)

3 - Tre Holloman (6’2” Jr.), Frankie Fidler (6’7” Sr.), Gehrig Normand (6'5" RS Fr.)

4 - Jaxon Kohler (6’9” Jr.), Xavier Booker (6'11" So.), Coen Carr (6’5” So.)

5 - Szymon Zapala (7'0" Sr.), Carson Cooper (6’11” So.), Jesse McCulloch (6''10" Fr., expected to redshirt)

Purdue: Depth Chart

1 - Braden Smith (6'0" Jr.)

2 - CJ Cox (6'3" Fr.), Gicarri Harris (6'3" Fr.)

3 - Fletcher Loyer (6'5" Jr.), Myles Colvin (6'5" So.)

4 - Trey Kaufman-Renn (6'9" Jr.), Camden Heide (6'7" So.)

5 - Caleb Furst (6'10" Sr.)

Game Breakdown and Prediction

This is a monstrous Big Ten matchup between two of the best teams in the Big Ten and also two of the best coaches in the Big Ten in Tom Izzo and Matt Painter.

Purdue has one of the best backcourts in theconference led by Braden Smith, who some consider to be the best point guard in the country. The junior averages 16 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 8.8 assists per game. He is a gamer and a do it all point guard. With him in the backcourt is a dead eye shooter in Fletcher Loyer who shoots over 40% from 3-point range.

Down low the Boilermakers have one of the best bigs in the conference in Trey Kaufman-Renn. Finally getting his chance to shine with the departure of Zach Edey, Kaufman-Renn has taken full advantage of his opportunity, averaging a career high 19.4 ppg and 6.4 rpg. The Boilermakers really depend on these three to carry the load and, since the insertion of Caleb Furst into the lineup in late December, they lead the Big Ten in forcing turnovers.


The Spartans will look to build off a big win where they got a massive 23-point, 10 rebound performance from Jaxon Kohler. MSU will need to take care of the basketball and rebound at a high level on both ends to come out on top in this basketball game. The Boilermakers have been excellent at forcing turnovers in Big Ten play, but when they don't force them, you can score on them inside the arc. Purdue is one of the worst teams (314th on KenPom) at 2-ppoint defense, so if the Spartans take care of it, they can score at the rim.

This game will come down to who rebounds the ball the best and who takes care of the basketball. I think MSU does that behind a massive and energetic Breslin Center crowd to secure the victory.

Prediction: Michigan State 75, Purdue 74

