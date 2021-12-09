Walker wins Doak Walker Award and Walter Camp POY

Kenneth Walker III lacked votes for an invitation to New York as a Heisman Trophy finalist, but the Michigan State All-American received a heckuva consolation prize on Thursday evening as the 2021 recipient of the Doak Walker Award recipient, which is given annually to the top running back in college football.

Walker was one of three finalists for the award along with Tyler Badie (Missouri), and Breece Hall (Iowa State). Ohio State freshman TreyVeon Henderson was the only other running back from the Big Ten in the mix for award when semifinalists were announced last month.

Walker was also named the Walter Camp Football Foundation Player of the Year on Thursday. The Walter Camp Football Foundation Player of the Year is selected by FBS coaches and sports information directors.

Walker is the first running back in Michigan State history to win the Doak Walker Award, which is named after legendary SMU running back that won All-American honors in the 1940’s. Former Spartan star Javon Ringer was a finalist for the Doak Walker Award in 2008.

Walker averaged 133.6 yards per game in 12 games this season. He totaled 1,636 rushing yards on 263 carries (6.2 avg.) with 18 rushing touchdowns. Walker also caught 13 passes for 89 yards and a touchdown this season.

Walker led the nation with more than 1,200 yards after contact this season.

Walker is one of 10 Big Ten tailbacks to have won the award since it’s inception in 1990. He joins Eddie Georgia (Ohio State), Ron Dayne (Wisconsin), Larry Johnson (Penn State), Chris Perry (Michigan), Shonn Greene (Iowa), Montee Ball (Wisconsin), Melvin Gordon (Wisconsin), and Johnathan Taylor (Wisconsin) among Big Ten Players to have won the Doak Walker Award. Taylor is the only two-time recipient of Doak Walker Award from the Big Ten.

Other past Doak Walker Award recipients include Derrick Henry (Alabama), Najee Harris (Alabama), Reggie Bush (USC), Ricky Williams (Texas) and LaDanian Tomlinson (TCU) among others.

Walker was also one of three finalist for the Maxwell Award, which is given annually to best player in college football. The Maxwell Award was won by Alabama quarterback Bryce Young.







