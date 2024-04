Last weekend, the Michigan State coaching staff hosted 2025 three-star linebacker Cyrus Polu on campus for the first time.

The 6-foot, 207-pound linebacker out of Desert Hills High School in St. George, Utah has been a prospect on the staff's radar dating back to their time at Oregon State. Over the past few weeks and months, the two sides have struck up a strong relationship, leading to last weekend's visit.



Following his visit to East Lansing, Spartans Illustrated was able to catch up with Polu to get his thoughts on the trip.