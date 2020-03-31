Tucker optimistic during Detroit TV appearance
EAST LANSING - Michigan State fans are seeing pretty much the same image version of Mel Tucker that his players have access to these days - a serious but smiling guy on a video screen, with the intent to reenergize the Spartan football program.
Tucker made a guest appearance on Justin Rose’s Sports Cave television show, on ABC/WXYZ Channel 7 in Detroit, Sunday night, providing the latest on his new job, as well as issuing messages to the Spartan fanbase.
Last week, Tucker checked in with Spartan fans via Twitter, offering a What’sUpWednesday impromptu Q&A with anyone who cared to fire a question at him.
During his day job, Tucker continuously meets with his assistant coaches and players via video conferencing site Zoom. Through it all, he continues to smile and promise a new brand of relentlessness.
“It’s a challenging time but we’re controlling what we can control and we’re moving in the right direction,” Tucker said on the Sports Cave. “We’re doing everything that we can do. A big part of what we’re doing right now is connecting with our players, not just from a football standpoint but personally. We’re a new staff and we have to get to know our players and we want to get to know our players and our players want to get to know us. So in our Zoom meetings, not only do we talk about X’s and O’s, but we also talk about things that are not football-related and that seems to be going a long way for us right now.
“It’s been quite a challenge. I’m really proud of our coaches and our players. Our guys have been fully-engaged. Our coaches have done a great job.”
Tucker likes what he sees from his upperclassmen.
“We have tremendous leadership on our team,” he said. “We have a leadership group and those guys have done a great job. When I go in and out of the Zoom meetings, I see guys stepping up every single day.
“The guys really care about each other. They care about the coaches and the coaches care about the players. And you can even see it with some of the workout videos that they post on group meet. You can see guys really stepping up and showing some of the other guys what they’re doing and encouraging each other and motivating each other to do better each and every day.
“I really like this football team. They like each other and they love Michigan State football.”
TUCKER FEELS GOOD ABOUT QB CANDIDATES
The combination of a first-year head coach and a wide-open quarterback race offers an open-ended question that won’t be answered any time soon. Rose asked Tucker for his outlook on that situation, considering that 15 pivotal spring practices have been canceled.
“I feel good about the guys that we have,” Tucker said. “We have some really good players at the position, just like at other positions on offense and defense. Obviously, at the quarterback position, it’s going to be open competition and we’ll see how it goes. I’m just looking forward to getting those guys back out on the field.”
Junior Rocky Lombardi returns with the most experience. Sophomore Theo Day provides size, athleticism and arm. Redshirt freshman Payton Thorne is a swashbuckling play-maker, but has yet to set foot on the field for a college game. Incoming freshman Noah Kim will likely have to get in line and wait his turn.
“Like I told the players the first day I got here, everyone’s got a clean slate,” Tucker said. “You get what you earn and everything is going to be fair. At some point, we are going to get opportunities to practice and compete, and we’ll see how things shake out.”
HE WANTS TO ENGAGE
Tucker has wowed Spartan fans with his online outreach and his accessibility.
“I love to engage with the fans,” Tucker said. “Our fans are the best in the country. We want to engage. They need to get to know us and we want to get to know them and right now social media is the best way to do that.
“I’m making our assistant coaches available to the media. It’s going to be like that the entire year. It’s very important.”
Tucker sees Michigan State as a university of opportunity and new ideas. He says that will carry over to game day. During his Twitter Q&A, Tucker was asked if a deejay could become a new feature at Spartan Stadium. He didn’t hate the idea.
“I love music, so we’ll see what happens,” he said. “We’re always looking to do something new and something different. We’re having those discussions now but I’m always up for raising the bar and pushing the envelope a little bit. Time will tell but you can anticipate some new things.
“Michigan State is a great place. This is where I started my coaching career in 1997 when Coach Saban gave me a chance. It’s always been a special place for me. Michigan State has always been about hard work, roll your sleeves up, toughness, mental and physical toughness, great coaches, great players and we plan to continue that tradition.”
Tucker repeated his favorite word a few times to the Detroit television audience.
“Michigan State football will be relentless,” he said. “When you see us play, you will say those guys love football, they play hard, they’re relentless, they play together, they’re unselfish, they don’t quit. We will play a brand of football that all Michigan State fans and our alumni can be proud of.”
BETTER DAYS AHEAD
As for the health issues facing the country, planet and state, Tucker offered words of optimism.
“First and foremost, we’re going to get through this,” he said. “It’s a tough and trying time for everyone. Everyone in some way, shape or form is being affected. We all have to rally together, practice social distancing, stay at home and do everything we can to help alleviate this situation.
“But moving forward, there are better days ahead and we are going to come out of this thing better off, stronger and more unified.
“Spartan nation is strong and when the time is right and it’s safe, we’ll be back at work on the field and our Spartan fans will be behind us 100 percent.”