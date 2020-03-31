Subscribe to SpartanMag.com, get $49 in FREE Fanatics gear. GO HERE , and use Promo Code: Annual50.

EAST LANSING - Michigan State fans are seeing pretty much the same image version of Mel Tucker that his players have access to these days - a serious but smiling guy on a video screen, with the intent to reenergize the Spartan football program.

Tucker made a guest appearance on Justin Rose’s Sports Cave television show, on ABC/WXYZ Channel 7 in Detroit, Sunday night, providing the latest on his new job, as well as issuing messages to the Spartan fanbase.

Last week, Tucker checked in with Spartan fans via Twitter, offering a What’sUpWednesday impromptu Q&A with anyone who cared to fire a question at him.

During his day job, Tucker continuously meets with his assistant coaches and players via video conferencing site Zoom. Through it all, he continues to smile and promise a new brand of relentlessness.

“It’s a challenging time but we’re controlling what we can control and we’re moving in the right direction,” Tucker said on the Sports Cave. “We’re doing everything that we can do. A big part of what we’re doing right now is connecting with our players, not just from a football standpoint but personally. We’re a new staff and we have to get to know our players and we want to get to know our players and our players want to get to know us. So in our Zoom meetings, not only do we talk about X’s and O’s, but we also talk about things that are not football-related and that seems to be going a long way for us right now.

“It’s been quite a challenge. I’m really proud of our coaches and our players. Our guys have been fully-engaged. Our coaches have done a great job.”

Tucker likes what he sees from his upperclassmen.

“We have tremendous leadership on our team,” he said. “We have a leadership group and those guys have done a great job. When I go in and out of the Zoom meetings, I see guys stepping up every single day.

“The guys really care about each other. They care about the coaches and the coaches care about the players. And you can even see it with some of the workout videos that they post on group meet. You can see guys really stepping up and showing some of the other guys what they’re doing and encouraging each other and motivating each other to do better each and every day.

“I really like this football team. They like each other and they love Michigan State football.”