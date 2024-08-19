Emmanuel Nwaiwu is an intriguing 6-foot-5, 250-pound strong-side defensive end out of Montreal, Quebec, Canada, who is being recruited to play big-time, Division I college football in the United States.

The physical standout from Canada possesses good size and traits for the defensive end position. One Power Four school that is interested in him and intrigued by his potential is Michigan State.

The Spartans are in good position for Nwaiwu and he has scheduled an official visit to East Lansing for the fall (more on that later). Sources tell Spartans Illustarted that MSU believes Nwaiwu can either play as a traditional, strong-side defensive end with his hand in the dirt or as a stand-up rush end in defensive coordinator/linebackers coach Joe Rossi's system, depending on how his body develops.

Nwaiwu talked about all things Michigan State in an exclusive interview with Spartans Illustrated. He had a lot to say about the program.