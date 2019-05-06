Michigan State defensive coordinator Mike Tressel was at Ironton High School last Thursday to meet Carrico and to extend an offer to the talented backer.

Beyond thankful to receive an offer from Michigan State University!! #GoGreen pic.twitter.com/2MoP7LkJV6 — Reid Carrico (@CarricoReid) May 3, 2019

The talented linebacker is an impressive looking player in the 2021 class. After his junior film went out, his recruitment started to blow up. He went from receiving his first offer on March, 20th to currently having twenty one offers in just over a month. Through all the new attention from college coaches across the country, Carrico has been able to maintain his focus. "It humbles me even more than before. Some people let offers and attention go to their head. But it's not about getting recruited, it's about going to a program and working my tail off and doing whatever it takes to win a national championship. So when all this started rolling I just started working harder and I will continue to do so." The Michigan State coaches would have most likely offered even earlier, but due to a schedule change for spring practice and Carrico being delayed at an airport a couple visits had to be rescheduled. The Spartan coaches prefer to offer in region guys in person. Michigan State has been very successful identifying talented middle linebackers and developing them into All-American players, from Greg Jones to Joe Bachie during the Dantonio era. "They are recruiting me to play Mike and coach Tressel really spoke about leadership and how I would fit in great at the Mike because of my leadership and knowledge of the game."

The Michigan State offer is a big one for Carrico, his head coach at Ironton is former Spartan fullback Trevon Pendleton. Due to that connection Carrico is very familiar with how Michigan State handles their business. "It means the world to me, that's where my head coach played and a lot of the things that my high school does, such as calls and technique is exactly what MSU taught him and now he's just passing the torch on to me and my teammates. I feel like I've been in there system already." Carrico continued on the offer "What really makes the opportunity appealing is my head coach played there. I've never been there but I know more about the program than probably most recruits who have been there a couple times." When it comes to his head coach, I asked him what Pendleton has told him about the Spartans. "Great football along with its great atmosphere. He told me after his first visit there that he was sold on Michigan State. He has told me that the coaches are hard but they drive you to be something you might not ever thought was possible. Coach Pendleton coaches me like that because he knows I want to go as far as I can playing football. I'm thankful he has and that he will continue to do so."



Ironton linebacker Reid Carrico (Reid Carrico)

I was able to catch up with Pendleton to get his thoughts on Carrico and how he could see him fitting into the Michigan State program and defense. "He would be a great fit. Very tough blue collar dude who is extremely athletic. He will be a kid that will create quite a legacy wherever he’s at." When asked to name the one thing that he thought was the most impressive about Carrico, Pendleton had trouble identifying just one. "Absolute winner, Competitor like no other. There’s too many to choose from. Excellent leader." On top of being a great football player, Carrico also competes in track and basketball, while maintaining a 4.4 GPA. Another area he really excels in is the weight room. As a sophomore in high school he already boasts college ready numbers. He benches 340, squats 450, a 280 clean, a 4.60 40 and a shuttle at 4.03. When asked if there was a moment, that made him take it another notch, Carrico was able to pinpoint it. "It was after this season, we lost in the playoffs in a heartbreaker and my goal has always been to win a state title. After that game it came to me, that I can never let that happen to me or my teammates again. So I started putting in crazy hours in the weight room, on hudl, and other things and it led to this. Long story short I hate losing so bad that I'm willing to do anything to avoid it and whatever it takes for my team and city to succeed."

Reid Carrico, 2021 Ironton linebacker (Reid Carrico)