MSU gets the win against No. 10 Illinois, improves to 7-6 in Big Ten play, 15-9 overall

Michigan State, with its season seemingly on the line, trailing 72-64 with 6:44 left in the game, stormed back for a desperately needed win over a highly-ranked opponent. This was the marquee win the Spartans needed on the resume they’ve put together in the 2023-2024 season thus far. Some breathing room away from the NCAA Tournament bubble. A.J. Hoggard's 23 points, five assists and zero turnovers led the Spartans in this “make it or break it” showdown in East Lansing.

Advertisement

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Ib2dnYXJkIHdpdGggaGlzIG93biBwZXJzb25hbCA2LTAgcnVuIHRv IHRpZSB0aGUgZ2FtZSB1cCBmb3IgdGhlIFNwYXJ0YW5zLiBOb3cgdGhlIGNy b3dkIGlzIG9uIGl0cyBmZWV0IGFuZCBsb3VkLiA3Mi03Mi48L3A+Jm1kYXNo OyBEYXZpZCBIYXJucyAoQERhdmlkSGFybnMpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8v dHdpdHRlci5jb20vRGF2aWRIYXJucy9zdGF0dXMvMTc1NjQyMTM2MzEzNTM2 MTE5MT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5GZWJydWFyeSAxMCwgMjAyNDwv YT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3Bs YXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04 Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KCjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Tom Izzo is his own biggest critic

You often hear athletes, coaches and competitors describe the “suffering” that goes hand in hand with their passion and drive. Fans often romanticize the imagery evoked in this “Rocky Balboa” trope, the “tortured artist,” consumed with legacy, obsessed with the pursuit of perfection. Often, this “anguish” is an exaggeration. If you’ve listened to Tom Izzo discuss the Minnesota loss, though, you know Izzo isn’t “exaggerating for effect.” “Maybe you don't rip me, I don't know, I don't read your stuff,” Izzo joked with the media following the Illinois win. "But I ripped myself. I did a number on myself the first two days...” I can picture it now - Izzo sitting in a dark room, reminiscent of Glenn Close in “Fatal Attraction” lamp on, lamp off. Stirring, analyzing, debating.

“Then I rose up from the ashes,” Izzo said, “and decided to work again." 29 years, rising and falling, pursuing perfection.

Home Sweet Home

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5CcmVzbGluIGlzIHJvY2tpbuKAmSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3Qu Y28vMGxpRWYzb2xuSyI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tLzBsaUVmM29sbks8L2E+ PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgU3BhcnRhbnMgSWxsdXN0cmF0ZWQgKEBTcGFydGFuc1Jp dmFscykgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9TcGFydGFuc1Jp dmFscy9zdGF0dXMvMTc1NjQyMTU3MzE5NDcyNzY4Nj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3Jj JTVFdGZ3Ij5GZWJydWFyeSAxMCwgMjAyNDwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+Cjxz Y3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29t L3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KCjwvZGl2 Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

“Thank god for home court,” said Izzo as he opened his post-game press conference. “Thank God for our fans.” MSU now finds themeselves 13-2 at home this season, and Izzo makes sure his players fully understand the unique environment the Breslin Center offers, as well as the Michigan State fan base as a whole. “It just makes me realize why I never left Michigan State,” Izzo said when thinking about the atmosphere against Illinois. “I told my team after (the game) that they were lucky they got to participate in something 95% of the guys that go to college never get to witness, never get to be a part of, never get to do.” The energy pregame, and throughout this epic battle Saturday was something you can only find in March Madness, conference championships ... and East Lansing.

How the Sausage is Made

Izzo envisioned MSU’s success versus the Illini being two pronged. "We went into the game with this in mind, we have to rebound, we ended up tied (in rebounds), we can't turn the ball over, we had six," Izzo said. "We got to get to the free throw line more than them, because they get there an enormous amount.” Izzo recalled the two teams' first meeting at Illinois, where they were outshot at the free throw line 22-7 for the Illini. Not today. MSU had 34 while Illinois only put up 20. But as wide as the free throw margin was, the disparity in three-point shots was even more evident. Illinois shot 30 threes (making 11) compared to just eight attempts from MSU, making five of them. ”I was surprised that we were only five for eight from three,” Izzo said. “But was some of it calculated? It was. We said were going to go inside — and we got some shots in there.” So what does this mean? "So, all in all, I think we beat one of the most talented, best teams that we played," Izzo summarized.

Very Loud Zebras

The refs were spotlighted today, a statement surely followed by happy fans, coaches, and players, right? Uh, negative. 43 combined fouls were called in this game, with seemingly every one of them triggering animated reactions from both Illinois head coach Brad Underwood and Izzo. “It was an interesting game,” Izzo said, “I don't think either one of us (Izzo and Underwood) were happy with some of the calls.” Izzo joked with Underwood that “maybe at halftime you and I go sit and have a drink and watch it on TV, because we're probably both going to get thrown out of here.”

Spartan Privilege

Izzo was asked how he plans to consistently get this team to play at a high level. His explanation for why at times teams fall short of MSU basketball expectations was refreshingly insightful. “I mean, lets face it, our backs are a little bit against the wall, you know,” Izzo confessed. "That big white elephant that was in our locker room (elephant = the team massively underperforming based on expectations), I dealt with that big white elephant for two weeks because I just think they don't understand. They just think they're at Michigan State, so it's in the cards that you're in the tournament and you're this and you're that. So, I’ve had some malicious meetings on that."

Final thoughts - and what's next

After MSU’s 59-56 loss to Minnesota, AJ Hoggard was the receptient of much criticism, which he admitted was not completely unjustified. Hoggard said, “I gotta be better in those situations, especially when Tyson goes down like that.” Much of Izzo’s post game presser at Minnesota was him expressing (indirectly) his disapointment in his senior guard play, and lack of leadership. Today, AJ Hoggard was everything Izzo begged, and expects him to be. “AJ has been a guy that I’ve been on for four years," Izzo said." Tonight you saw why.” MSU hits the road to Happy Valley this Wednesday, looking to get their 12th win in their last 16 games. The Penn State Nittany Lions have won three straight and sit at 6-6 in the Big Ten standings. I’m sure Izzo’s preparation has already begun.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj7wn5O3OiBNYXJ2aW4gSGFsbCAvIFNwYXJ0YW5zIElsbHVzdHJhdGVk IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby90RjBWZElwY1JDIj5waWMudHdpdHRl ci5jb20vdEYwVmRJcGNSQzwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBEYXZpZCBIYXJucyAo QERhdmlkSGFybnMpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vRGF2 aWRIYXJucy9zdGF0dXMvMTc1NjQyNjYyOTE0Njg5NDU1MD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3 c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5GZWJydWFyeSAxMCwgMjAyNDwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+ CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIu Y29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KCjwv ZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==