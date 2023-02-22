Tom Izzo is known to wear his emotions on his sleeve. He is not afraid to yell, hug and cry on the sidelines. Tuesday was no different in that respect, but it meant something more than a basketball game. Michigan State returned to the Breslin Center for the first time since the tragic on-campus shooting last Monday. The Spartans were victorious over No. 17 Indiana, 80-65. There were a number of pregame festivities to honor the victims of the shooting. Those festivities included a moment of silence which was only broken with the MSU band playing the alma mater, “MSU Shadows.”

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5QcmlvciB0byB0b25pZ2h0JiMzOTtzIGdhbWUsIE1pY2hpZ2FuIFN0 YXRlIGhvbm9yZWQgdGhlIFNwYXJ0YW5zIHdlIGxvc3QgbGFzdCB3ZWVrLCB0 aG9zZSB3aG8gcmVtYWluIGhvc3BpdGFsaXplZCwgYW5kIHRoZSBmaXJzdCBy ZXNwb25kZXJzIHdobyBicmF2ZWx5IGFuZCBzZWxmbGVzc2x5IHJ1c2hlZCB0 byBjYW1wdXMgdG8gaGVscCB1cy4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVy LmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL1NwYXJ0YW5TdHJvbmc/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9z cmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNTcGFydGFuU3Ryb25nPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJo dHRwczovL3QuY28venJHSWtqTWVCQiI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3pyR0lr ak1lQkI8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgU3BhcnRhbnMgSWxsdXN0cmF0ZWQgKEBT cGFydGFuc1JpdmFscykgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9T cGFydGFuc1JpdmFscy9zdGF0dXMvMTYyODIxODQ5NTUzOTQ5NDkxMj9yZWZf c3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5GZWJydWFyeSAyMiwgMjAyMzwvYT48L2Jsb2Nr cXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3 aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3Njcmlw dD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

“I wish I could’ve ran up to that top row and thanked the people that were there,” Izzo said to the media in the postgame press conference when asked about what was going through his mind while the band was playing the alma mater. “I just looked around. That’s all I did was look around. This was one of those moments where I just said, ‘Boy, I’m a lucky guy.’ I was saying to myself ‘I hope we can come through for you.’” The Hoosiers all wore warm up shirts that had both the IU logo and the Spartan logo. The black long-sleeved shirts spelled out “Spartan Strong” on the front. Izzo thanked Indiana head coach Mike Woodson and the players for participating in the pregame tributes.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5JbmRpYW5hIHBsYXllcnMgYXJlIHdlYXJpbmcgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0 cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL1NwYXJ0YW5TdHJvbmc/c3JjPWhh c2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNTcGFydGFuU3Ryb25nPC9h PiBzaGlydHMgaW4gd2FybS11cHMgdG9uaWdodC4gTWljaGlnYW4gU3RhdGUg YW5kIEluZGlhbmEgYmFza2V0YmFsbCBzdGFmZnMgd2lsbCBhbHNvIGJlIHdl YXJpbmcgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL1Nw YXJ0YW5TdHJvbmc/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0Znci PiNTcGFydGFuU3Ryb25nPC9hPiBsYXBlbCBwaW5zIHRvbmlnaHQuIDxhIGhy ZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9MZng2elduNjczIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20v TGZ4NnpXbjY3MzwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBEYXZpZCBIYXJucyAoQERhdmlk SGFybnMpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vRGF2aWRIYXJu cy9zdGF0dXMvMTYyODE5NjUzMDc4NzA4MjI0MD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVF dGZ3Ij5GZWJydWFyeSAyMiwgMjAyMzwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3Jp cHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dp ZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+Cjwv ZGl2PgoK

“I’d like to thank Mike Woodson and Indiana,” Izzo said. “It was classy on his part.” As for the game itself, the Spartans started off slow, a common theme this season. Indiana’s biggest lead was 22-13 at the 8:19 mark in the first half. “I thought it was one of the poorest performances for 13 minutes,” Izzo said. “It just seemed like offensively we didn’t move the ball, we didn’t do much. Led by senior guard Tyson Walker’s four 3-pointers in the first half, the Spartans marched back and ended the opening 20 minutes on a 22-7 run after trailing by nine points.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5IYWQgdG8gc3BvdGxpZ2h0IFR5c29uIFdhbGtlciYjMzk7cyByaWRp Y3Vsb3VzbHkgZ29vZCBwbGF5IHRvbmlnaHQuIPCfpKk8YSBocmVmPSJodHRw czovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1R5c29uV2Fsa2VyMTM/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1 RXRmdyI+QFR5c29uV2Fsa2VyMTM8L2E+IHggPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9NU1VfQmFza2V0YmFsbD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3 Ij5ATVNVX0Jhc2tldGJhbGw8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9M b3pTSWpnTTBOIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vTG96U0lqZ00wTjwvYT48L3A+ Jm1kYXNoOyBNaWNoaWdhbiBTdGF0ZSBvbiBCVE4gKEBNaWNoaWdhblN0T25C VE4pIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vTWljaGlnYW5TdE9u QlROL3N0YXR1cy8xNjI4MjU3OTU4OTc4MjU2ODk2P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMl NUV0ZnciPkZlYnJ1YXJ5IDIyLCAyMDIzPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNj cmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20v d2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4K PC9kaXY+Cgo=

“Our defense got better, our rebounding got better, and our ball movement got better,” Izzo said. Freshman center Jaxon Kohler had the crowd fired up after he showed hustle and skill late in the first half. Kohler checked back into the game at the 4:06 mark. He scored four points and grabbed three rebounds in that stretch — two of which were on the offensive glass — until he was subbed out with 36 seconds to go to a round of applause from the fans in attendance.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5UaGUgZnJlc2htYW4gdXAtYW5kLXVuZGVycyB0aGUgQjFHJiMzOTtz IGxlYWRpbmcgc2hvdC1ibG9ja2VyLiDwn5iyPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9qYXhvbmtvaGxlcj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5A amF4b25rb2hsZXI8L2E+IHggPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNv bS9NU1VfQmFza2V0YmFsbD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5ATVNVX0Jh c2tldGJhbGw8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9vS25MWEw0ZGtl Ij5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vb0tuTFhMNGRrZTwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBC aWcgVGVuIE5ldHdvcmsgKEBCaWdUZW5OZXR3b3JrKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRw czovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0JpZ1Rlbk5ldHdvcmsvc3RhdHVzLzE2MjgyMjgw ODg2NDY3NjY1OTI/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+RmVicnVhcnkgMjIs IDIwMjM8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0 cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0 PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

“He’s got some Zach Randolph in him,” Izzo said about Kohler’s game. “He’s got all those moves and (he can) put people in the blender. I think he made some great plays.” Junior center Mady Sissoko also had a stretch where he dove for a loose ball, tipped a pass out of bounds in transition and blocked IU freshman forward Malik Reneau so hard that the ball hit IU freshman forward Kaleb Banks in the face and knocked him down. Not all of those plays showed up in the box score, but it got the crowd on their feet and chanting Mady’s name.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5NYWR5IFNpc3Nva28ganVzdCByZWplY3RlZCBpdCBzbyBoYXJkLCB0 aGUgYmFsbCBrbm9ja2VkIG92ZXIgYW4gSW5kaWFuYSBwbGF5ZXIuIPCfpK8g PGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL2gwd041N1BwT1EiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVy LmNvbS9oMHdONTdQcE9RPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IEJpZyBUZW4gTmV0d29y ayAoQEJpZ1Rlbk5ldHdvcmspIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5j b20vQmlnVGVuTmV0d29yay9zdGF0dXMvMTYyODI0MTI3NjM5ODM1ODUyOT9y ZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5GZWJydWFyeSAyMiwgMjAyMzwvYT48L2Js b2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3Jt LnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3Nj cmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Sissoko also had a rebound where he aggressively grabbed the ball and knocked down graduate forward Joey Hauser accidentally. Hauser was a little slow to get up, but ended up being OK. “I thought that Mady’s blocks and his rebound where he just absolutely annihilated Joey (Hauser), I mean it was awesome,” Izzo said jokingly about Sissoko. “I think Joey will have a little black eye. That’ll be pretty cool.” Kohler, Sissoko and many others were forced to step up with freshman center Carson Cooper out with a low ankle sprain, according to Izzo.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5JenpvIHNheXMgdGhhdCBDYXJzb24gQ29vcGVyIHN1ZmZlcmVkIGEg bG93IGFua2xlIHNwcmFpbiBhZnRlciBoZSBjYW1lIGRvd24gb24gTWFkeSBT aXNzb2tvJiMzOTtzIGZvb3QgZHVyaW5nIHByYWN0aWNlIG9uIE1vbmRheS48 L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBTcGFydGFucyBJbGx1c3RyYXRlZCAoQFNwYXJ0YW5zUml2 YWxzKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1NwYXJ0YW5zUml2 YWxzL3N0YXR1cy8xNjI4MjU3NTU1NTExMzg2MTE1P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMl NUV0ZnciPkZlYnJ1YXJ5IDIyLCAyMDIzPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNj cmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20v d2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4K PC9kaXY+Cgo=

“I think for the first time you saw a decent rotation,” Izzo said. “I think if we have a substitution pattern, we can keep some energy.” The Spartans ended the game with 19 free throw shots. They made the most out of those 19 free throws, as they made 18 of them. “And then we started driving the ball,” Izzo said. “When you start driving the ball, what happens? You get fouled.” Indiana forward Trayce Jackson-Davis scored 31 points in the last meeting between IU and MSU. Izzo and the MSU coaching staff decided to throw some different defensive looks at Jackson-Davis throughout the game, including double-teaming him when he had the ball down low. Jackson-Davis was held to 19 points on Tuesday night. “I thought my staff did a hell of a job,” Izzo said. “We threw a lot of different things at Trayce.” Izzo noted that the final 26 minutes of the game, after going down 22-13, was the best his team has played all season. “I’d say that we earned the win,” Izzo said. “I’d say there was no luck.” The official attendance at the Breslin Center on Tuesday night was 14,797. Izzo complimented the fans after the game. “I just think everybody did a hell of a job, and most of all, the fans, the students and the community,” Izzo said. “The fans were unbelievable.”

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Ub20gSXp6byBhdCB0aGUgZW5kIG9mIHRvbmlnaHQmIzM5O3MgPGEg aHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9NU1VfQmFza2V0YmFsbD9yZWZf c3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5ATVNVX0Jhc2tldGJhbGw8L2E+IHdpbiB3YXMg c28gcHVyZS4g8J+SmiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hh c2h0YWcvU3BhcnRhblN0cm9uZz9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3Ny YyU1RXRmdyI+I1NwYXJ0YW5TdHJvbmc8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8v dC5jby94Y2ltTDRWa1hzIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20veGNpbUw0VmtYczwv YT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBCaWcgVGVuIE5ldHdvcmsgKEBCaWdUZW5OZXR3b3Jr KSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0JpZ1Rlbk5ldHdvcmsv c3RhdHVzLzE2MjgyNDkxODE0NzAyMjg0ODI/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRm dyI+RmVicnVhcnkgMjIsIDIwMjM8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0 IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRn ZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rp dj4KCg==