Inside the locker room: What did MSU's three-guard look bring to the floor?

Ohio 2026 RB Favour Akih talks Michigan State offer: 'I was super excited'
Following a recent visit to East Lansing, class of 2026 running back Favour Akih breaks down his Michigan State offer.
Locked On Spartans: More of the same from MSU, UM in post-fight aftermath
If you ever wondered why Michigan is the way they are, just take a look at another example of the media protecting them.
Michigan State Football: Takeaways from the 24-17 loss to Michigan
The Spartans fell short in Saturday's rivalry game. What can we learn from the loss?
As with any preseason exhibition game, there were some good moments, but there were also some very shaky moments.
Michigan State men’s basketball beat Ferris State on Tuesday night inside the Breslin Center, 85-67, but it wasn’t all sunshine and rainbows. At one point early in the second half, the Bulldogs cut Michigan State’s lead all the way down to just five points.
After the game, head coach Tom Izzo admitted that his substitution rotations hurt the team’s momentum, but he wanted to see different lineups on the court to evaluate how they did.
The best group of five that played in the game was a three-guard look with freshman Jase Richardson, redshirt freshman Jeremy Fears Jr. and junior Tre Holloman on the floor with sophomore Coen Carr and junior Jaxon Kohler. It likely was not a coincidence that those five had the best five plus-minuses on Tuesday.
“We got some good stuff done,” Kohler said. “Something that I noticed when that lineup was out there, there was just different energy out there. We were playing tough. We were playing with energy. We brought life to the floor.”
The three-guard look with Fears Jr., Holloman and Richardson added a playmaking element to the floor for the Spartans.
“Me, Tre and Jeremy, I feel like all three of us kinda play point and guard positions,” Richardson said. “So, just having us three on the floor, I feel like we have a lot of playmakers.”
Richardson led the team with a plus-19 in 10 minutes played. He added eight points, three rebounds and one assist as well. Richardson was a perfect 3-for-3 shooting.
