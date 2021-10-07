East Lansing, Mich. - Michigan State players might have noticed that media, and pretty much everyone else, picked the Spartans to finish last in the Big Ten East this year.

The Spartans undoubtedly notice that they are now ranked No. 11 in the country and one of only 10 Power Five teams with an unbeaten record.

Now, heading into their first Big Ten East game of the year on Saturday at Rutgers, the Spartans are trying to keep their blinders on.

“You’re lying if you don’t hear or see those things,” said Michigan State quarterback Payton Thorne. “We’re trying to stay consistent. I believe consistency is extremely important. It’s probably the most important thing.”

Thorne is coming off a career-high 327 yards passing during Michigan State’s 48-31 victory over Western Kentucky.

Thorne has completed between 15 and 20 passes in all five games this year (15, 15, 18, 14 and 20) while attempting between 21 and 30 passes (25, 21, 31, 23 and 30).

His complete percentages in each game: 60%, 71%, 58%, 61% and 66%.

“My dad has told me my whole life it’s better to be consistently good than occasionally great,” Thorne said.

Payton’s father, Jeff, is head coach at Division III national power North Central College in Naperville, Ill. He knows something about consistency.

“They’ve been really good for a long time, a Top 5 program for like 10 years,” Thorne said of his father’s Division III program. “They are kind of used to that. This program (Michigan State) has been at that point before. We took a little bit of a dip but our focus is getting us back there.

“You can’t get too concerned with the end goal. Obviously you have your mind at the top of the mountain but you’ve got to also keep your eyes on the steps to get there, so that’s what we’re focused on right now.”

Thorne is ranked No. 13 in pass efficiency rating (169.3), and No. 8 among Power Five quarterbacks.

Thorne has thrown 11 touchdowns against only one interception this year. His ability to lead the team on drives while avoiding danger has been a key ingredient in helping Michigan State turn around its turnover fortunes this year.

Michigan State ranks No. 13 in the nation and No. 3 in the Big Ten in turnover margin at +1.2. Last year, Michigan State ranked No. 120 in the nation and No. 12 in the Big Ten at -1.3.

“It’s a practice thing,” Thorne said. “You can’t just do whatever you want in practice and turn it over and expect to go out in games and keep the ball on your side. It’s an everyday focus. We focus on it a ton.”

For his position, that means processing the opponent’s defense quickly and accurately.

“Knowing where you can and can’t squeeze stuff in,” he said, “what coverages you can throw this ball against, versus which ones you can’t.”

Thorne grew up watching and evaluating film. That’s carried over to him becoming a black belt in the film room at the college level.

“His preparation is excellent,” said head coach Mel Tucker. “The more experience you see, the more looks you see, and if you are diligent about improving, then you should get better and I think that’s what you’re seeing. You’re seeing a player developing because of the work he has put in. Coach (Jay) Johnson is doing an outstanding job with him.”

Deciding whether or not to attempt to squeeze a ball into a tight window begins before the snap as Thorne surveys the defense and looks for clues and tells from the defense, based on the working knowledge of that opponent he attained during a week of film study.