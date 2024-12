NIL and the transfer portal have taken over college athletics. Graham Couch of the Lansing State Journal joins the show and shares his insight into the national scene and status of NIL at Michigan State. Then Abby and Jonah give an update on where things stand in the transfer portal, looking at players who have transferred in and out.

Join the discussion on this article in our premium forums by clicking here.

You can also follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Threads, TikTok, Instagram, and Bluesky.

For video content, including our Red Cedar Radar and WE GOT IT podcasts, find us on YouTube and consider subscribing.