EAST LANSING - Three things we learned during Michigan State’s 28-7 victory over Tulsa on Friday night, two questions and one prediction.

1. The offensive line is still struggling.

We knew Michigan State would win this game, and had a good idea the Spartans would win comfortably. The question was whether MSU’s weaknesses from last year would be improved in the 2019 season opener. We seek evidence that this season can be as good as last season was supposed to be, and as good as some of Mark Dantonio’s best years.

In terms of dominant defense, improving special teams and a high-ceiling quarterback, MSU certainly has some championship components.

As for the maligned offensive line, and whether it showed improvement, the answer was a resounding “no.”

Once again, there’s a caveat - just like last year.

Injuries short-circuited the offensive line’s mojo in the season opener, as was the case nearly every week in 2018 when the Spartans started nine different offensive lines.

The incumbent starter at left tackle, Cole Chewins, has missed much of August with a back injury. We knew he would be out. Junior A.J. Arcuri, one of the most improved players on the roster, was entrusted with first-string status at left tackle for much of preseason camp. Arcuri was listed as the starter on Tuesday. But he didn’t play on Friday. Arcuri was surprisingly out with a lower-body injury.

Dantonio said Arcuri couldn’t push off. It sounds like Arcuri might be back soon, but they missed him on this night.

This resulted in right guard Kevin Jarvis moving to left tackle for the first time in his career, and sophomore Matt Carrick making his first career start at right guard.

“We felt like the best lineup we had was putting Carrick at guard and Jarvis had worked at tackle in the last two weeks and he has done a nice job,” Dantonio said. “He’s powerful. He’s a good lineman. He can be very good at that position. But it was his first time playing it and I’m sure there were some issues.”

