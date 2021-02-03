SpartanMag - Superlatives for Michigan State's 2021 recruiting class

Mel Tucker has finalized his first official class as the Head Coach for the Spartans and now the question is, how will this next crop of future Spartans pan out in the green and white? The Spartans class ranks 9th in the Big Ten and 37th overall in the country with 19 total commitments including three 4-star prospects. Highlighted in four superlatives, TheSpartanMag breaks down several superlatives.

Most Likely to Start Year One

The Pick: Ma'a Gaoteote Not only is Gaoteote the top rated signee for Tucker in his first class but it also comes at a position of need in linebacker where Michigan State loses 3 year starter Antjuan Simmons, to graduation but also losing several others to the transfer portal, so there is a desperate need that Gapteote looks to fill.

You will remember my name

The Pick: Derrick Harmon A bit of a project coming in but the Detroit product comes in raw and with excellent room to develop for the Spartans making him the most underrated prospect in this class.

Highest Ceiling in the Class

The Pick: Keon Coleman The most recent Spartan commit coming in this morning after previously being committed to Kansas, Coleman has some serious potential as a wide receiver and in my opinion would be higher rated had he played in less talent rich area. There's a reason Coleman had 40+ offers including Georgia, Texas among others. Also a standout basketball player where he looks to play both at Michigan State.

Most Likely to Become a Team Captain