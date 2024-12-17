Strong play by Jaden Akins, Xavier Booker, Jaxon Kohler in win over Oakland

Behind double digit scoring performances from guard Jaden Akins and forwards Xavier Booker and Jaxon Kohler , the Spartans beat Oakland, 77-58 , at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit.

This was the first game in 10 days for both teams, but the Spartans appeared to be the rustier of the two squads to start the game. The Spartans turned the ball over eight times against Oakland’s zone defense in the first half.

“Anytime you play against a zone, it’s definitely different than usual,” said Kohler, who finished the game with 14 points and 10 rebounds. “All week we were preparing to go against their zone. It was weird, but I feel like we found a groove eventually."

Kohler said there were some rocky bumps here and there, but that his team eventually found their groove.

"We knew where the ball needed to go," continued Kohler. “Playing against them, they had some good motions. They had some good off-ball screening, flashing and sealing. We had a good scouting report and shout out to our staff for helping us with that.”

Initially, the Spartans weren’t boxing out well on the defensive end which resulted in Oakland grabbing nine offensive rebounds in the first half. Oakland’s DQ Cole gave Michigan State fits as well, scoring 15 points in the first half – all on 3-pointers.

Containing Cole and limiting those offensive rebounds were some of the points of emphasis for the Spartans heading into the second half with only a one-point lead.