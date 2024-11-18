Start time announced for Rutgers at Michigan State

Michigan State's Jonathan Kim, center, celebrates with the team after the win over Iowa during the fourth quarter on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. (Photo by © Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

Michigan State's (4-6, 2-5 in Big Ten play) season finale against Rutgers (6-4, 3-4 in Big Ten play)had its start time and television information announced Monday afternoon. The Week 14 game at Spartan Stadium is set to start at 3:30 p.m. Eastern Time and will broadcast on FS1. With the 3:30 p.m. start time, that means the Spartans will not play a single game noon during the 2024 regular season. This year's game will mark the 16th all-time meeting between the two programs with MSU holding a 10-5 advantage in the series. The Spartans hold a 5-3 edge in East Lansing in the series overall, and a 8-2 advantage as Big Ten foes. Michigan State will be looking to avenge a 27-24 loss in Piscataway last season when the teams meet.

The Spartans finish this season with back-to-back home games as Purdue will visit East Lansing in Week 13 for a Friday night primetime showdown. MSU enters the short week following a road loss at Illinois in Week 12 and needs to win out to clinch bowl eligibility. Meanwhile, Rutgers hosts Illinois at SHI Stadium this coming Saturday at noon Eastern Time. The Scarlet Knights are coming off of an impressive 31-17 win over Maryland this past weekend. The 2024 game will mark the last in what has been an annual series dating back to 2014. With the dissolving of the Big Ten East Division, the programs will cease meeting each year with the series set to resume in 2026 at Rutgers.

