Published Nov 18, 2024
Start time announced for Rutgers at Michigan State
Kevin Knight  •  Spartans Illustrated
Michigan State's (4-6, 2-5 in Big Ten play) season finale against Rutgers (6-4, 3-4 in Big Ten play)had its start time and television information announced Monday afternoon. The Week 14 game at Spartan Stadium is set to start at 3:30 p.m. Eastern Time and will broadcast on FS1.

With the 3:30 p.m. start time, that means the Spartans will not play a single game noon during the 2024 regular season.

This year's game will mark the 16th all-time meeting between the two programs with MSU holding a 10-5 advantage in the series. The Spartans hold a 5-3 edge in East Lansing in the series overall, and a 8-2 advantage as Big Ten foes. Michigan State will be looking to avenge a 27-24 loss in Piscataway last season when the teams meet.

The Spartans finish this season with back-to-back home games as Purdue will visit East Lansing in Week 13 for a Friday night primetime showdown. MSU enters the short week following a road loss at Illinois in Week 12 and needs to win out to clinch bowl eligibility.

Meanwhile, Rutgers hosts Illinois at SHI Stadium this coming Saturday at noon Eastern Time. The Scarlet Knights are coming off of an impressive 31-17 win over Maryland this past weekend.

The 2024 game will mark the last in what has been an annual series dating back to 2014. With the dissolving of the Big Ten East Division, the programs will cease meeting each year with the series set to resume in 2026 at Rutgers.

MSU Football Schedule
DateOpponentLocationTime (EST)Score

Aug. 30 (Fri.)

Florida Atlantic

East Lansing, MI

7 p.m.
BTN

16-10, MSU 1-0

Sept. 7

at Maryland

College Park, MD

3:30 p.m.
BTN

27-24, MSU 2-0 (1-0)

Sept. 14

Prairie View A&M

East Lansing, MI

3:30 p.m.
BTN

40-0, MSU 3-0 (1-0)

Sept. 21

at Boston College

Chestnut Hill, MA

8:00 p.m.
ACCN

23-19, BC

3-1 (1-0)

Sept. 28

No. 3 Ohio State

East Lansing, MI

7:30 p.m.

Peacock

38-7, OSU
3-2 (1-1)

Oct. 4 (Fri.)

at No. 6 Oregon

Eugene, OR

9 p.m.
FOX

31-10, UO
3-3 (1-2)

Oct. 19

Iowa

East Lansing, MI

7:30 p.m.
NBC

32-20, MSU
4-3 (2-2)

Oct. 26

Michigan

Ann Arbor, MI

7:30 p.m.
BTN

24-17, UM
4-4 (2-3)

Nov. 2

No. 13 Indiana

East Lansing, MI

3:30 p.m.
Peacock

47-10, IU
4-5 (2-4)

Nov. 16

at Illinois

Champaign, IL

2:30 p.m.
FS1

Nov. 22 (Fri.)

Purdue

East Lansing, MI

8 p.m.
FOX

Nov. 30

Rutgers

East Lansing, MI

TBA

