SpartanMag - Spartans tie Arizona State, 1-1; Comp's 4 Takeaways

East Lansing, Mich. - Michigan State semi-enjoyed an old school tie, Thursday in the hockey season opener against Arizona State in a new-normal environment.

In a pandemic-induced empty Munn Ice Arena, the only sounds after each team’s goal in a 1-1 tie were the screams and shouts of teammates on the ice and from the bench. That made it feel a little bit like the youth hockey days for some of these guys, especially MSU’s Christian Krygier, who scored his first goal since juniors.

Five minutes of three-on-three overtime netted no goals and no great scoring chances.

With Arizona State playing as a Big Ten affiliate member this season, but not a full-fledged conference team, this game didn’t go to the Big Ten’s usual shootout stage to determine a winner.

Krygier gave Michigan State a 1-0 lead early in the second period. It was the first goal of his college career.

Arizona State tied the game with 15:46 left in regulation when Boston College transfer Chris Grando beat Michigan State goaltender Drew DeRidder after a brief lapse by Spartan defensemen following broken coverage in the corner.

Arizona State (0-2-1) lost two games at Michigan last weekend and played with desperation in the third period when trailing. At about that time, Michigan State (0-0-1) lacked mid-season gas, said head coach Danton Cole.

“I thought (our legs) were good in the first and second,” Cole said. “I thought in the third, they looked a little like practice legs at the end there. They (ASU) had a little more jump.

“I thought we defended well, but boy when you keep defending from those situations, that’s when a goal like that gets scored (by Grando). You get beat off the wall and guys don’t get back to the slot.

“It wasn’t much different than we thought it would be. But I liked the start, I liked what we did early. Coach Mason used to say, hey when the blood stops flowing to the brain, that’s when you start making mistakes. And I think you saw a little bit of that in the third.

“That’s something that will come around and I expect that to be better tomorrow.

“Overall, (we had) way more positives and lots of stuff to build on.”

Michigan State will face ASU in game two of the two-game series at 6 p.m. on Friday at Munn Ice Arena (Big Ten Plus).