Spartans land electric UNLV LB transfer Jacoby Windmon

Michigan State received a boost to its defensive edge on Wednesday when UNLV transfer Jacoby Windmon announced he will be enrolling at Michigan State.

Windmon visited Michigan State over the weekend. SpartanMag insiders reported earlier this week that Windmon was close to committing to Michigan State, and that's what Windmon did, officially, today.

At 6-2, 230, Windmon has the capacity to play weakside linebacker like Quavaris Crouch while also working as an edge rusher on passing downs.

Windmon, a native of New Orleans, canceled plans to visit Texas. He was offered by Penn State late last week and considered visiting the Nittany Lions as well. He also received strong interest from Minnesota, Iowa State and Kansas State, but shut things down after his visit to Michigan State.

Windmon played three seasons at UNLV. He will be a senior in 2022 with an option to play a COVID season in 2024.

In 2021, Windmon led a struggling 2-10 UNLV team with 118 tackles, 11 tackles for loss and six sacks.

Windmon was a two-star recruit out of Marrero (La.) John Ehret High School when signing with UNLV out of high school in 2019. He held four other offers including South Alabama, Nichols State, Northwestern State, and Southeast Missouri State at that time. The under-the-radar recruiting find paid off for UNLV for three seasons. Windmon charted six and a half sacks last season, the most by a UNLV Rebel since 2013. He earned second team all conference linebacker honors in the Mountain West. He was third team All-Mountain West as a sophomore.