The latest Rivals250 rankings were released on Tuesday for the 2025 recruiting cycle and six Michigan natives have found themselves in the latest rankings.

For the second time in three cycles, Michigan is home to the top quarterback in the country. For 2024, it’s Belleville's Bryce Underwood. The top-ranked signal-caller is also the third-highest-ranked player in the nation. Underwood has amassed 32 offers in his recruitment including Michigan State, Georgia, LSU, Miami (FL), Michigan, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Tennesse, Texas and Texas A&M.

The powerhouse of Cass Tech has another top athlete coming through the ranks in top-60 prospect Alex Graham. The Spartans offered and hosted Graham on campus back in January. On top of Michigan State, he also has offers from Arizona State, Kentucky, Louisville, Michigan, Missouri, Ohio State, Pittsburgh, Tennessee and Wisconsin.

Championship teams are built in the trenches which will make Beverly Hills native Avery Gach one of the Spartans' top targets in the 2024 recruiting cycle. Gach is the 14th-best offensive tackle in the nation. He's been to campus twice thus far with visits in November and January. Boston College, Colorado, Maryland, Michigan, Ohio State, Penn State, Pittsburgh and Wisconsin are his other notable offers.

The last Michigan prospect within the top 200 is Martin Luther King's Xavier Newsom. The 6-foot-5 defensive end is an intriguing Rivals250 addition as he only holds two offers; one from Marshall and another from Michigan. We'd guess there are more coming sooner than later.

Howell native Bobby Kanka is another recruit whose recruitment hasn't taken off just yet, holding offers from Miami (OH), Michigan, Penn State, Syracuse and Tennessee. Could an offer from the Spartans be coming in the near future? He'll be a name to watch closely.

Finally, there's Willie Fletcher Jr., who holds three Power Five offers in Michigan, Missouri and Oregon. The 6-foot-3 defensive end could see more offers roll in this spring and summer as he goes through the visit and camp circuits.