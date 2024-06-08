Ryan Talbot earns All-American status, what's next for MSU Track & Field
Michigan State Track and Field’s Ryan Talbot competed in the decathlon at the NCAA Outdoor Championships in Eugene on Wednesday and Thursday. Talbot finished in ninth as a Second-Team All-American and earned All-American status for the second time in his career with 7759 points to finish an outstanding career at MSU.
Talbot entered the championships seeded 22nd in a field of the 24 best season scorers in the decathlon with a personal best of 7535.
Day one recap
100m: 10.79, 8th place
Long Jump: 6.38m, 24th place
Shot Put: 13.59m, 14th place
High Jump: 1.83m, 21st place
400m: 48.00, 4th place
Total Points: 3843
Day two recap
100m Hurdles: 14.87, 12th place
Discus: 50.90m, 2nd place
Pole Vault: 4.61m, 13th place
Javelin: 53.92, 9th place
1500m: 4:33.51, 7th place
Total Points after two full days: 7759
What's next for MSU Track and Field?
After competing at the outdoor championships, Talbot won't be the last Spartan to compete this season. Two current MSU Track and Field members and two MSU Track and Field alumni will compete in Olympic Trials for a spot in this summer’s Olympic Games in Paris.
Heath Baldwin, the current U.S. No. 1 and world No. 5 with a high score of 8470 in the decathlon, qualified for the NCAA Championships but chose to skip to prepare for the U.S. Olympic Trials. Baldwin finished runner-up at the NCAA Indoor Track and Field Championships in February and holds five school records and two Big Ten records during his time at MSU.
Spartan junior Kate Stewart-Barnett will also be competing for a spot in this summer's games for Canada in the 3000m steeplechase. In the steeplechase this season, Stewart-Barnett recorded a personal best of 9:56.76.
Former Spartan triple jumper Tori Franklin aims to qualify for her second Olympics after finishing 25th in the Olympic games in Tokyo. Franklin graduated from MSU in 2015 and is a four-time U.S. Track and Field Championship winner.
2022 MSU Track and Field graduate Morgan Beadlescomb is set to compete in the 5000m in the U.S. Olympic Trials. During his Spartan career, Beadlescomb was the NCAA runner-up twice in the 5000m and won the bronze medal at the 2021 NCAA Championships.
_______________________________________________________________________________________
Join the discussion on this article in our premium forums by clicking here.
You can also follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Threads, TikTok, and Instagram.
For video content, including our Red Cedar Radar podcast, find us on YouTube and consider subscribing.