Talbot entered the championships seeded 22nd in a field of the 24 best season scorers in the decathlon with a personal best of 7535.

Michigan State Track and Field’s Ryan Talbot competed in the decathlon at the NCAA Outdoor Championships in Eugene on Wednesday and Thursday. Talbot finished in ninth as a Second-Team All-American and earned All-American status for the second time in his career with 7759 points to finish an outstanding career at MSU.

After competing at the outdoor championships, Talbot won't be the last Spartan to compete this season. Two current MSU Track and Field members and two MSU Track and Field alumni will compete in Olympic Trials for a spot in this summer’s Olympic Games in Paris.

Heath Baldwin, the current U.S. No. 1 and world No. 5 with a high score of 8470 in the decathlon, qualified for the NCAA Championships but chose to skip to prepare for the U.S. Olympic Trials. Baldwin finished runner-up at the NCAA Indoor Track and Field Championships in February and holds five school records and two Big Ten records during his time at MSU.

Spartan junior Kate Stewart-Barnett will also be competing for a spot in this summer's games for Canada in the 3000m steeplechase. In the steeplechase this season, Stewart-Barnett recorded a personal best of 9:56.76.

Former Spartan triple jumper Tori Franklin aims to qualify for her second Olympics after finishing 25th in the Olympic games in Tokyo. Franklin graduated from MSU in 2015 and is a four-time U.S. Track and Field Championship winner.

2022 MSU Track and Field graduate Morgan Beadlescomb is set to compete in the 5000m in the U.S. Olympic Trials. During his Spartan career, Beadlescomb was the NCAA runner-up twice in the 5000m and won the bronze medal at the 2021 NCAA Championships.