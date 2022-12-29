In the latest episode of Red Cedar Radar, host Sydney Padgett discusses the latest in Michigan State basketball with Spartans Illustrated writer Carter Elliott. Co-host Brad LaPlante was out in Grand Rapids, Michigan for Michigan State hockey during the recording of this episode.

Sydney and Carter discussed Michigan State's season up to this point, the team's upcoming game against Buffalo and MSU's impending Big Ten schedule including opponents such as Michigan and Nebraska. Sydney also gave an update about MSU's performance at the Great Lakes Invitational this week.