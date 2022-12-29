Red Cedar Radar Podcast: MSU basketball versus Buffalo preview
Sydney Padgett
Podcast Host
In the latest episode of Red Cedar Radar, host Sydney Padgett discusses the latest in Michigan State basketball with Spartans Illustrated writer Carter Elliott. Co-host Brad LaPlante was out in Grand Rapids, Michigan for Michigan State hockey during the recording of this episode.
Sydney and Carter discussed Michigan State's season up to this point, the team's upcoming game against Buffalo and MSU's impending Big Ten schedule including opponents such as Michigan and Nebraska. Sydney also gave an update about MSU's performance at the Great Lakes Invitational this week.
Red Cedar Radar is available on all podcasting platforms including Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Podcasts and more. If the podcast isn't available for some reason, please don't hesitate to send us a message. Those who wish to listen offline can do so by heading to this Google Drive download link.
A video component is also published with each week. Episodes can be viewed on Spartans Illustrated's YouTube channel.